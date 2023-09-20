अन्तरिक्ष र पृथ्वीमा हड्डी हानि कम गर्न को लागी एक आशाजनक उपचार

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), have developed a therapy that shows promise in reducing bone loss from long-duration space travel as well as musculoskeletal degeneration on Earth. Microgravity, experienced by astronauts in space, causes bone loss at a rate 12 times greater than on Earth, posing a threat to skeletal health. The UCLA team investigated whether the systemic delivery of NELL-like molecule-1 (NELL-1) could help mitigate this bone loss.

NELL-1 is a protein crucial for bone development and density maintenance. The researchers enhanced the therapeutic potential of NELL-1 by prolonging its half-life and creating a “smart” molecule that specifically targets bone tissues without causing adverse effects. The findings, published in the journal ‘npj Microgravity,’ showed that the new molecule, known as BP-NELL-PEG, demonstrated superior specificity for bone tissue without causing observable adverse effects.

According to Chia Soo from UCLA, these findings hold tremendous promise for the future of space exploration, as well as for combating bone loss and musculoskeletal deterioration on Earth. Kang Ting from the Forsyth Institute added that BP-NELL-PEG could be a promising tool when conventional resistance training is not feasible due to injuries or other factors.

To test the therapy in real space conditions, the researchers conducted a study using mice. Half of the mice spent a lengthy nine weeks in microgravity to simulate long-duration space travel. The other half was brought back to Earth after 4.5 weeks. Both groups were treated with either BP-NELL-PEG or a control substance. The results showed that the mice treated with BP-NELL-PEG had a significant increase in bone formation. Additionally, there were no apparent adverse health effects observed in both the space and Earth-treated mice.

This therapy not only holds potential for future space missions but also offers a potential treatment for patients suffering from extreme osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions on Earth. Further human studies are needed to confirm these findings and fully explore the therapeutic benefits of BP-NELL-PEG.

