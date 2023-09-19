एक उपन्यास चक्रीय लिपोपप्टाइडले बिरुवाको प्रतिरक्षालाई परिमार्जन गर्दछ: अनुसन्धान अध्ययनबाट अन्तरदृष्टि

A recent research study conducted by Hai-Lei Wei’s research team at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences in China has uncovered new insights into the biosynthesis and modulation of plant immunity. The study focuses on a novel cyclic lipopeptide called medpeptin, which is produced by Pseudomonas mediterranea.

Cyclic lipopeptides (CLPs) are multifunctional secondary metabolites produced by various bacteria and have been identified as key elicitors of plant immunity. However, the mechanisms underlying the interactions between CLPs and plants have remained elusive. The study centers around medpeptin, a 22-amino acid CLP that is synthesized by a non-ribosomal peptide synthase (NRPS) gene cluster and regulated by a quorum-sensing system.

Unlike other CLPs, medpeptin does not exhibit antimicrobial activity. Instead, it induces plant cell death immunity and confers resistance to bacterial infection. Through comparative transcriptome analysis and virus-induced gene silencing (VIGS), the research team identified specific immune signaling candidates involved in the perception of medpeptin in Nicotiana benthamiana, a model plant species.

The study highlights the critical role of a cell-wall leucine-rich repeat extensin protein (NbLRX3) and a receptor-like protein kinase (NbRLK25) in mediating medpeptin-triggered cell death and resistance to pathogen infection. Silencing these proteins compromised the immune response, emphasizing their importance in the defense mechanisms induced by medpeptin.

This research provides valuable insights into the noncanonical mechanisms of CLP sensing and their impact on plant immunity. The identification of medpeptin and its unique mode of action opens up avenues for developing innovative biotechnological applications aimed at enhancing plant disease protection and crop productivity.

Understanding the intricate interactions between CLPs and plants offers new possibilities for developing effective strategies to enhance plant disease resistance. These discoveries have significant implications for agriculture and may lead to the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly disease control methods. Harnessing the power of medpeptin and other CLPs could revolutionize plant protection strategies, reducing reliance on traditional chemical pesticides and promoting healthier, more resilient crops.

