NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has provided valuable information about the size and composition of the closest Earth-sized exoplanet that undergoes a transit across its neighboring star. This transit, known as a planetary alignment, has opened the door to further investigations into the atmospheric makeup of this rocky world.

The exoplanet, called LTT 1445Ac, was initially discovered by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) in 2022. However, the optical resolution of TESS was insufficient to accurately determine the orbital plane of the planet in relation to its star from Earth. This uncertainty led to the possibility of a grazing transit, where the planet would only pass over a small portion of the star’s surface. This type of transit would have yielded an inaccurate estimate of the planet’s diameter.

Fortunately, the Hubble Space Telescope’s capabilities enabled scientists to accurately measure the size of LTT 1445Ac. Emily Pass of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian in Cambridge, Massachusetts, explained that there was a risk of an “unlucky geometry” that could have skewed the measurements. However, with Hubble’s precise measurements, the diameter of the exoplanet was determined to be approximately 1.07 times that of Earth.

The observations made by the Hubble Telescope also revealed that LTT 1445Ac, with its rocky composition, shares similar characteristics with our own planet. However, its surface temperature, which reaches approximately 500 degrees Fahrenheit, makes it inhospitable for life as we know it.

LTT 1445Ac orbits a star called LTT 1445A, which is part of a triple star system located 22 light-years away in the constellation Eridanus. The system also includes two larger planets orbiting LTT 1445A, and a pair of dwarf stars known as LTT 1445B and C located approximately 3 billion miles away. The alignment and orbit of these celestial bodies suggest that they all lie in the same plane.

The accurate size measurement of LTT 1445Ac is significant as it provides insight into the diversity of planets within other star systems. Future observations, including those with the James Webb Space Telescope, will allow scientists to characterize the atmospheres of transiting planets and gain a better understanding of these distant worlds.

बारम्बार सोधिने प्रश्नहरू

1. How did NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope measure the size of the Earth-sized exoplanet?

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope measured the size of the nearby exoplanet, LTT 1445Ac, by observing its transit across its neighboring star. This transit allowed scientists to accurately determine the planet’s diameter.

2. What is the significance of accurately measuring the size of LTT 1445Ac?

The accurate measurement of LTT 1445Ac’s size provides valuable information about its composition and allows scientists to characterize the planet’s atmosphere. This knowledge contributes to our understanding of the diversity of planets in other star systems.

3. Is LTT 1445Ac suitable for life?

While LTT 1445Ac is a rocky planet similar in composition to Earth, its surface temperature of approximately 500 degrees Fahrenheit makes it too hot to support life as we know it.