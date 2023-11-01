नासाको एक्स-रे टेलिस्कोपद्वारा अनावरण गरिएको भूतिया ब्रह्माण्डको हात भित्र लुकेका रहस्यहरू

A captivating celestial phenomenon has recently been unraveled by NASA’s remarkable X-ray telescopes, shedding light on the enigmatic nature of the universe. The “bones” of a ghostly cosmic hand have been exposed, showcasing the delicate interplay between stellar winds and interstellar matter in the vast expanse of space.

In this extraordinary cosmic display, the ghostly hand stretches over 150 light-years, emanating from a celestial formation called the Puppis A supernova remnant. The remnant is the aftermath of a massive star that met a cataclysmic demise thousands of years ago.

NASA’s X-ray telescopes have meticulously observed this hauntingly beautiful structure, allowing scientists to comprehend the intricacies of its origins. The spectacular X-ray imagery reveals the intricate pattern of the hand, illuminated by the high-energy emissions originating from the hot and energized gases within.

The ghostly cosmic hand offers a glimpse into the complex interplay between stellar winds and the surrounding interstellar medium. Stellar winds, comprised of charged particles expelled from massive stars, sculpt the surrounding gas and dust, giving rise to captivating structures like the cosmic hand.

While this remarkable celestial phenomenon astounds us with its beauty, it serves as a testament to the profound forces shaping our universe. By delving into the mysteries of such cosmic wonders, scientists inch closer to understanding the intricate tapestry of stars, supernovae, and the vast voids between them.

सोधिने प्रश्न:

Q: What are X-ray telescopes?

A: X-ray telescopes are space-based instruments designed to capture high-energy X-ray emissions from celestial objects, providing valuable insights into the properties and dynamics of the universe.

प्रश्न: सुपरनोभा अवशेष भनेको के हो?

A: A supernova remnant is the residual structure left behind after a massive star explodes in a spectacular supernova event. It consists of ejected material, debris, and shock waves that continue to interact with the surrounding interstellar medium.

Q: How do stellar winds shape the interstellar medium?

A: Stellar winds, propelled by the outflow of particles from massive stars, interact with the surrounding interstellar medium, compressing and shaping it into structures such as filaments, bubbles, and shells. These structures provide important clues about the life cycles of stars and the dynamics of interstellar matter.