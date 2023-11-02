NASA Plus: नि:शुल्क, विज्ञापन-रहित स्ट्रिमिङ सेवा बन्द हुन्छ

NASA is set to revolutionize the way we experience space exploration with the launch of its new streaming service, NASA Plus. Unlike traditional streaming platforms, NASA Plus does not require a subscription and is completely free of advertisements. This groundbreaking service will provide users with access to NASA’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage, as well as a range of original video series based on the agency’s missions.

NASA Plus is part of the organization’s larger digital transformation, which also includes a revamped website and app. The service aims to bring the wonders of space directly to viewers without the barrier of cost or intrusive ads. With its commitment to being family-friendly and easily accessible on most major platforms, NASA Plus is poised to capture the imaginations of space enthusiasts around the world.

The timing of NASA Plus couldn’t be more perfect, as the agency gears up for the Artemis II mission to the Moon in November 2024. This historic mission will mark the first time in 52 years that astronauts will venture to the lunar surface. As we eagerly await this monumental event, NASA Plus promises to deliver stunning footage and insights from the mission, allowing viewers to marvel at the wonders of space.

सोधिने प्रश्न:

Q: How much does NASA Plus cost?

A: NASA Plus is completely free of charge.

Q: Do I need to subscribe to NASA Plus?

A: No, NASA Plus does not require a subscription.

Q: Will there be advertisements on NASA Plus?

A: No, NASA Plus is completely ad-free.

Q: Will NASA Plus be available on various platforms?

A: Yes, NASA Plus aims to be easily accessible on most major platforms.

Q: Can I watch live coverage on NASA Plus?

A: Yes, NASA Plus will provide access to NASA’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage.

