परी सर्कलहरूको विश्वव्यापी रहस्य अन्ततः उलगड्यो

Strange circular patches known as “fairy circles” have fascinated scientists for years. These enigmatic patterns of barren soil surrounded by rings of vegetation have long been observed in Namibia and Australia, but a recent study has revealed that they are also present in 250 locations across 15 countries.

Scientists from the Universidad de Alicante (UA) in Spain utilized artificial intelligence to analyze satellite images and identify 263 sites that display patterns similar to fairy circles. This discovery expands our understanding of the global distribution of fairy circles, showing that they are far more common than previously believed.

Regions such as the Sahel, Western Sahara, the Horn of Africa, Madagascar, southwest Asia, and central Australia are all home to these mysterious formations. The study’s co-author, Emilio Guirado, emphasizes the significance of analyzing the impact of fairy circles on ecosystems and identifying the environmental factors that contribute to their formation.

The research revealed that specific soil and climate characteristics, including low nitrogen content and an average rainfall of less than 200 mm/year, are associated with the presence of fairy circles. Additionally, factors such as albedo (reflectivity) and the state of aquifers play a role in their formation.

One of the study’s authors, Jaime Martínez-Valderrama, highlights the potential threat to fairy circles posed by the excessive use of groundwater in arid regions. The study also suggests that these patterns on the soil may serve as indicators of ecosystem degradation and could be influenced by the ongoing climate crisis.

Furthermore, the researchers have created a global atlas of fairy circles and a database that can aid in studying the resilience of these vegetation patterns to climate change and other disturbances.

The study sheds light on the mysterious fairy circles, unraveling their global presence and contributing to our understanding of their formation and ecological importance.

स्रोत:

“Strange circles called fairy circles dotting the arid terrains of Namibia and Australia have now been mapped across 15 countries” – Universidad de Alicante (UA)