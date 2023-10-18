वैज्ञानिकहरूले मंगल ग्रहमा सबैभन्दा ठूलो भूकम्पको घटना टेक्टोनिक बलहरूको नतिजा भएको निष्कर्ष निकाले

A team of international scientists, including researchers from NYU Abu Dhabi, has announced the findings of their search for the source of the largest seismic event ever recorded on Mars. The event, known as S1222a, occurred on May 4, 2022, and had a magnitude of 4.7. Initially, the team believed it might have been caused by an impact from a meteoroid. However, after an extensive search for a new crater, they determined that the seismic activity was the result of enormous tectonic forces within Mars’ interior.

The team consisted of scientists from NASA’s InSight mission, as well as the European Space Agency, the Chinese National Space Agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation, and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency. This collaboration of missions dedicated to the study of Mars was the first of its kind.

Each group examined data from their respective satellites orbiting Mars in an effort to find evidence of a fresh crater or any other indicators of an impact. Despite months of searching, no new crater was found. As a result, the team is revising their estimates of Mars’ seismic activity.

Lead author of the study, Benjamin Fernando from the University of Oxford and Johns Hopkins University, expressed his gratitude for the international cooperation in solving the mystery of S1222a. He hopes that this project will serve as a model for future collaborations in deep space exploration.

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Group Leader for Mars, Dimitra Atri, emphasized the significance of this project in advancing our understanding of Mars. He highlighted that it was a great opportunity to collaborate with other missions dedicated to the study of the Red Planet.

The seismic event S1222a was one of the last recorded by NASA’s InSight lander before its mission came to an end in December 2022. The knowledge gained from this study will inform future missions, including those to the Moon and Titan, the largest moon of Saturn.

InSight, NASA’s mission to study the interior of Mars through geophysics, particularly seismology, was launched in May 2018. Throughout its time on Mars, InSight recorded over 1,300 marsquake events, including some caused by meteoroid impacts.

The collaboration involved other active missions orbiting Mars, such as MAVEN, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), and Mars Express (MEX) from NASA, ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter and Mars Express from the European Space Agency, the Emirates Mars Mission (Hope) from the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, and the Tianwen-1 Mission from the Chinese National Space Agency.

This groundbreaking project represents a significant step forward in our understanding of Mars and paves the way for further exploration and collaboration in deep space research.

