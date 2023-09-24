नयाँ खोज: प्रारम्भिक मानवहरूले 476,000 वर्ष पहिले संरचनाहरू निर्माण गर्न काठ प्रयोग गरे

Researchers from the University of Liverpool and Aberystwyth University have recently made a significant archaeological discovery at the Kalambo Falls site in Zambia. They found a pile of interlocking logs dating back 476,000 years, indicating that early humans were using wood to build structures much earlier than previously believed.

Wooden artifacts from the Early Stone Age are incredibly rare in archaeological records due to wood’s natural decay over time. However, the unique waterlogged conditions at the Kalambo Falls site preserved these logs, making them the oldest evidence of wood structures found to date.

The researchers also discovered a wedge, a digging stick, a cut log, and a notched branch at the site. By examining the cut marks on the wooden remains, they concluded that early humans crafted and assembled large logs, possibly for creating foundations or parts of dwellings.

This new finding challenges the previous assumption that early wood use was limited to weapons like spears and digging sticks. It suggests that intentional woodworking was already happening half a million years ago. The study, published in the journal Nature, sheds light on the woodworking techniques and the capabilities of early humans during the Paleolithic era.

The preserved logs also exhibit a woodworking style that is not seen elsewhere in Africa or Eurasia from the same time period, making this discovery even more unique. The interlocking logs provide valuable insights into the construction practices of early humans and their use of wood as a building material.

This groundbreaking research opens up possibilities for further studies on early human civilizations and their architectural practices. It adds to our understanding of the ingenuity and resourcefulness of early humans in utilizing natural materials for construction purposes.

Tasmanian Tiger DNA Unlocked Through RNA Analysis, Expanding Genetic Research

Scientists have achieved a major breakthrough in the field of palaeogenomics by successfully extracting and analyzing ribonucleic acid (RNA) from a preserved 130-year-old Tasmanian tiger specimen. This is the first time that RNA has been obtained from an extinct species, marking an important milestone in genetic research.

Palaeogenomics focuses on studying the genetic material of ancient and extinct species to understand their evolution, population changes, and ecological roles. While DNA sequencing has been a valuable tool in this field, it has limitations in providing detailed information about gene expression dynamics and regulation.

RNA, on the other hand, is involved in gene expression and can provide specific insights into tissue-specific gene activity. By analyzing the RNA extracted from the muscle and skin tissue of the Tasmanian tiger, researchers gained valuable information about its genetic activity, such as muscle types and blood-related features.

Furthermore, the study improved the annotation of the Tasmanian tiger’s genome, identifying new genetic elements and microRNAs that were previously unknown. The analysis also revealed the presence of ancient RNA viruses within the tissue, offering potential insights into the evolution of viruses over time.

This groundbreaking study not only provides a deeper understanding of the genetic dynamics in an extinct species but also opens up exciting prospects for further research in the field of palaeogenomics. By unlocking the genetic information stored in RNA, scientists can expand our knowledge of ancient life and its genetic complexities.

Scientists Create Strong and Sustainable Spider Silk Using Genetically Modified Silkworms

Researchers from China’s Donghua University have developed a new type of spider silk that is significantly stronger and tougher than traditional materials like Kevlar. The scientists achieved this breakthrough by utilizing genetically modified silkworms to produce the spider silk.

Spider silk is known for its exceptional strength and durability but has proven difficult to reproduce commercially. By combining the properties of silk and polyamide fibers, the scientists created spider silk fibers that are both strong and tough.

The goal was to produce environmentally friendly fibers that could be easily manufactured. Synthetic fibers like nylon and Kevlar are strong but not natural. The use of genetically modified silkworms allowed the researchers to replicate the natural properties of spider silk in a cost-effective and scalable manner.

This new invention has the potential to revolutionize various industries, including textiles and surgical materials. The highly durable and sustainable spider silk fibers could replace synthetic materials, offering a more eco-friendly alternative.

Further developments in the commercialization of spider silk could have widespread applications and impact multiple sectors, promoting a more sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to material production.

Study Reveals Neural Pathway in Mothers’ Brains That Responds to Infant Cries

A recent study conducted by researchers from the New York University School of Medicine sheds light on the neural pathway in mothers’ brains that responds to infant cries. The findings reveal that a specific neural pathway carries auditory signals of infant cries to the neurons responsible for producing oxytocin in the mothers’ brains.

Oxytocin plays a crucial role in maternal processes like childbirth and nursing. The study, conducted on mother mice and their babies, explored the activation of the neural pathway involved in releasing oxytocin in response to infant cries.

The research utilized electrophysiological recordings and photometry techniques to measure the neural signals in the mice. The study found that the neural pathway for oxytocin was specifically triggered by the cries of the babies, demonstrating a unique response compared to other sounds.

This neural pathway acts as a switch, controlling the release of oxytocin and influencing a mother’s behaviors upon hearing her baby cry. The study showcases how sensory cues from the baby are integrated into the mother’s brain, ensuring appropriate responses for effective parenting.

Understanding the neural mechanisms behind maternal responses to infant cries can provide insights into the complex nature of bonding and caregiving. The study’s findings contribute to our understanding of the intricate relationship between brain function, behavior, and maternal instincts.

