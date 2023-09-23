The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been making efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The aim is to determine their activation conditions, but as of now, no signals have been received from them. ISRO has stated that they will continue their efforts to establish contact.

The Union Minister of India, Jitendra Singh, has also confirmed that no signals have been received from the lander and rover. Singh speculates that the prolonged spell of cold weather conditions on the moon, with temperatures reaching as low as -150 degrees Celsius, during the lunar night may be a possible factor causing the lack of signal. Nevertheless, ISRO remains determined to continue their attempts to establish contact.

ISRO had planned to reactivate the lander and rover, which were in a “sleep mode” for approximately 16 Earth days before the lunar night. The lander and rover were expected to be activated once the temperature on the moon rose above minus 10 degrees Celsius, triggering the crucial “wake-up circuit” responsible for vital communication.

The Vikram lander successfully touched down near the south pole of the moon on August 23, completing the primary objective of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Both the lander and rover operated effectively for about 10 Earth days. The rover entered sleep mode on September 2, followed by the lander on September 4.

The Director of Space Applications Centre, Nilesh Desai, announced that the reactivation of the rover and lander had been postponed to September 23. Desai mentioned that the rover had already covered a distance of 105 meters and had collected significant data, which is currently being analyzed by ISRO scientists.

Despite the challenges faced during the mission, ISRO remains optimistic and will continue its efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. The data collected by the rover so far holds great potential for further scientific discoveries in space exploration.

