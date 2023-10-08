वैज्ञानिकहरूले अन्तरिक्षमा रहस्यमय ल्युमिनस फास्ट ब्लू अप्टिकल ट्रान्सियन्ट (LFBOT) पत्ता लगाए

Scientists have made a stunning discovery with the Hubble Space Telescope – a Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT). This fleeting explosion in visible wavelengths occurred in a region of space that is not associated with any known galaxy, making it all the more puzzling. LFBOTs are unexpected flashes in the universe, and their nature and origin remain a mystery.

The first LFBOT was detected in 2018, and since then, roughly one similar explosion has been detected each year. These explosions are among the most mysterious events in the universe, with only a handful of detections so far. The recent LFBOT, designated as AT2023fhn and nicknamed “The Finch,” exhibited typical characteristics of these events – a rapid increase in intensity followed by a quick fade within a few days.

The discovery of The Finch was made by the Zwicky Transient Facility, an observatory dedicated to spotting objects that change position or luminosity. However, it was only the Hubble Space Telescope that was able to precisely locate the explosion. The interesting aspect of The Finch is that it occurred between two galaxies, at distances of 50,000 and 15,000 light-years. This contradicts the previous belief that LFBOTs can only occur within host galaxies.

Scientists initially thought that LFBOTs were caused by a rare type of supernova, where a massive star violently sheds its outer atmosphere at the end of its life. All previous LFBOTs have been observed in the spiral arms of galaxies, which are known as stellar nurseries. These regions are hotbeds for ongoing star formation. However, The Finch challenges this theory by occurring far away from any host galaxy.

An alternative explanation for LFBOTs is the presence of intermediate mass black holes. These black holes, suspected to exist but not yet detected, fall between the mass gap of stellar mass black holes and supermassive black holes. They are believed to reside in the cores of globular clusters, and Hubble might be able to determine if there is a globular cluster in the outer fringes of one of the neighboring galaxies where The Finch occurred.

This discovery raises more questions about the nature and origins of LFBOTs. Further investigation and observations with powerful telescopes like Hubble may provide more insights into these mysterious explosions in the universe.

स्रोत:

– Image Credit: NASA, ESA, NSF’s NOIRLab, M Garlick, M Zamani

– Image Credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, A Chrimes, Radboud University