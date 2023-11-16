The Role of 3D Chromatin Folding in Cellular Memory Preservation

Cells in the human body possess the same set of genes. However, each cell type expresses only the genes necessary for its specific functions. A new study from MIT proposes a theoretical model that sheds light on the mechanisms by which cells preserve their memories of gene expression when they divide.

The research team suggests that the 3D folding of chromatin within a cell’s nucleus determines which parts of the genome are marked by chemical modifications. These modifications control the activation or deactivation of genes. When cells replicate their DNA during division, they lose approximately half of these chemical marks. However, the 3D folding of the chromatin allows cells to easily restore the necessary marks to maintain their identity. With each division, chemical marks enable cells to restore the 3D folding of their genome, thereby preserving cellular memory over multiple generations.

The study’s lead author, Jeremy Owen, explains that different cell types differ in their gene expression because different genes are turned on or off. Transforming one cell type into another is challenging because cell states are highly committed. The research aims to develop a model that highlights qualitative features of the chemical systems inside cells, demonstrating how they must function to maintain stable memories of gene expression.

The senior author of the study, Leonid Mirny, emphasizes the importance of epigenetic modifications or marks in determining the 3D structure of chromosomes. The researchers used a computational model to simulate the behavior of marked regions when cells divide and found that remaining marks are guided by the folding patterns of chromosomes.

The study’s findings suggest that the spread of epigenetic marks in the folded chromatin regions is analogous to the spread of infectious diseases. The more contacts a region has with others, the more likely it is to accumulate additional marks. This process results in dense regions of marked chromatin, akin to cities with many social interactions, while the rest of the genome is sparsely populated, resembling rural areas.

The model proposed by the researchers also raises the possibility of parallels between epigenetic memories in chromatin folding and memories in neural networks. Both systems exhibit complex information processing capabilities. The study opens new avenues for interdisciplinary research in fields such as infectious disease, neural networks, and protein folding.

बारम्बार सोधिने प्रश्नहरू

Q: How do cells preserve their memory of gene expression when they divide?



A: The 3D folding of chromatin in a cell’s nucleus plays a crucial role in memory preservation. Chemical modifications mark specific regions of the genome, controlling gene expression. When cells divide, they lose some of these marks, but the 3D folding allows for their easy restoration, ensuring memory preservation over generations.

Q: What determines which parts of the genome are marked by chemical modifications?



A: The 3D folding of chromatin within the cell’s nucleus determines which regions will be marked by chemical modifications. This folding pattern serves as a blueprint for restoring lost marks during cell division.

Q: Is there a connection between epigenetic memories and neural networks?



A: The researchers propose a possible parallel. Folding of marked chromatin regions is analogous to the strong connections observed between neurons in a neural network. This suggests that epigenetic memory mechanisms may not only store information but also process it in a complex manner.

Q: How does the spread of epigenetic marks resemble the spread of infectious diseases?



A: Epigenetic marks spread more easily in dense regions of chromatin, which can be compared to cities with numerous social interactions. Sparse regions of chromatin resemble rural areas with minimal contact. The spread of marks depends on contact between different regions of chromatin.