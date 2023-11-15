Could Bouncing Comets Seed Life on Other Planets?

New research suggests that bouncing comets could deliver the building blocks for life to other planets in the galaxy. While the theory of comets delivering molecular material for life to Earth has been well-established, scientists from the University of Cambridge have now shown how this process could occur for other planets as well.

The lead author of the study, Richard Anslow, explains that as we learn more about the atmospheres of exoplanets, it is possible to determine if complex molecules can also be delivered by comets. Just as comets might have brought the molecules that led to life on Earth, the same could be true for planets scattered throughout the galaxy.

In order for comets to effectively deliver organic matter, they need to be traveling at relatively slow speeds, below 15 kilometers per second. Any faster, and the essential molecules would not survive the impact as the temperature and speed would cause them to break apart.

Scientists suggest that the most likely systems where comets can travel at the right speed are peas in a pod systems, where a group of planets orbit closely together. In such systems, comets could be passed or bounced from the orbit of one planet to another, slowing their speed down. If the comet travels slowly enough, it could crash onto a planet’s surface, effectively delivering intact molecules that are believed to be the precursors for life.

The researchers identify such systems as potential locations to search for life outside of our solar system. Comets are known to carry a range of prebiotic molecules, including amino acids, vitamin B3, and hydrogen cyanide (HCN). The durability of HCN to high temperatures makes it capable of surviving atmospheric entry and remaining intact.

Using mathematical modeling techniques, the researchers determined that comets can deliver the precursor molecules for life in specific scenarios. They found that for planets orbiting a star similar to our sun, the planet needs to be low mass and in close orbit to other planets in the system. Nearby planets on close orbits are especially crucial for planets around lower-mass stars, where speeds are higher.

The findings of this study could prove useful in the search for life beyond our solar system. By identifying the type of systems that facilitate the delivery of organic molecules, scientists can focus their efforts on studying planets that possess similar features. This approach combines advancements in astronomy and chemistry to address fundamental questions about the origins of life.

सोधिने प्रश्न

Q: How could comets deliver building blocks for life to other planets?

A: Comets traveling at slow speeds could crash onto a planet’s surface, delivering intact molecules that are believed to be precursors for life.

Q: What kind of systems are suitable for comets to deliver organic matter?

A: Peas in a pod systems, where a group of planets orbit closely together, are the most likely systems for comets to travel at the right speed.

Q: What molecules do comets carry that are important for the emergence of life?

A: Comets are known to contain prebiotic molecules such as amino acids, vitamin B3, and hydrogen cyanide (HCN).