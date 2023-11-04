सुपरमासिभ ब्ल्याक होलहरूको चयनात्मक प्यालेट्स

Scientists have long believed that supermassive black holes possess insatiable appetites, devouring everything in their path. However, a team of Japanese researchers has uncovered a surprising revelation – these cosmic giants are actually quite picky eaters, consuming only 3% of the material that falls into their gravitational grasp.

Using the ALMA radio telescope array in Chile’s Atacama Desert, the scientists focused their attention on the black hole at the center of the Circinus galaxy, which lies an impressive 13 million light-years away from Earth. Through meticulous observation, they discovered that while the black hole attracted copious amounts of gas and dust, it consumed a mere fraction of its cosmic buffet.

Instead of swallowing everything whole, the black hole’s gravitational pull ionized the theorized gas and dust from space, creating an inner accretion disk. Within this disk, a mere 3% of the material was devoured by the voracious black hole. The researchers highlight that the supply of material to the black hole triggers a feedback mechanism, yet further investigation is required to fully comprehend this fascinating phenomenon and its impact on star formation.

The enigmatic nature of supermassive black holes continues to captivate the scientific community. Situated at the heart of galaxies, including our own Milky Way, these celestial behemoths expand by consuming interstellar gas and dust that ventures too close. Despite decades of study, black holes remain shrouded in mystery, with limited knowledge regarding the fate of matter that enters their gravitational domains.

This groundbreaking research sheds new light on the selective palates of supermassive black holes. While their hunger for cosmic material is apparent, these celestial giants meticulously choose only a small portion to satiate their cosmic cravings.

प्राय: सोधिने प्रश्नहरू (अकसर गरेमा)

Q: How do supermassive black holes consume matter?

A: Supermassive black holes have intense gravitational pull that attracts gas and dust from their surrounding regions. As the matter enters their gravitational domain, it often forms an accretion disk around the black hole, from which the black hole selectively consumes a portion.

Q: Why do supermassive black holes only consume 3% of the material?

A: The exact reasons for this selectivity are still under investigation. However, the research suggests that the gravitational pull of the black hole ionizes the gas and dust, turning them into a spinning disk of dense matter. Within this disk, the black hole consumes only a small fraction of the material.

Q: What happens to the remaining 97% of the material?

A: The fate of the majority of the material that enters the black hole’s accretion disk is still not fully understood. It is believed that some of it may be expelled in powerful outflows or jets, while a portion might contribute to new star formation.

Q: Can these findings be applied to all supermassive black holes?

A: The research focused on a specific black hole in the Circinus galaxy, and further studies are needed to determine if the selectivity observed applies to other supermassive black holes. However, these findings provide valuable insights into the feeding habits and mechanisms of these cosmic entities.