ग्रेट-टेल ग्राकल्समा सफल दायरा विस्तारसँग जोडिएको व्यवहारिक विशेषताहरू

Researchers have discovered that behavior plays a vital role in the success of the great-tailed grackle, a bird species that has been rapidly expanding its population across North America. Unlike many other species that are experiencing declines, the great-tailed grackle is thriving due to its ability to adapt to a range of habitats, particularly urban and arid environments.

One theory for species decline is that human modifications to habitats render them unsuitable. However, for some species like the great-tailed grackle, these modifications create opportunities for them to expand their range into new territories by providing available habitats.

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute of Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, along with researchers from the University of California Santa Barbara and the University of Rochester in the USA, examined the role of increased habitat availability in the rapid expansion of the great-tailed grackle. They compared it with its closest relative, the boat-tailed grackle, which is not experiencing a similar range expansion.

Using data collected through citizen science observations of bird occurrences, the researchers discovered that the great-tailed grackle not only moved into new habitats that matched their previous requirements but also expanded their habitat breadth to include more urban and arid environments. In contrast, the boat-tailed grackle only shifted its range slightly northwards in response to climate change.

The findings suggest that the behavior of the great-tailed grackle enabled it to take advantage of new habitats. The researchers studied populations on the edge of the range and closer to the center, finding that the edge population demonstrated greater flexibility and persistence. Surprisingly, persistence, rather than higher average flexibility, was the defining behavior associated with the range expansion.

Persistence allows individuals to adapt and find solutions to challenges in new environments, such as discovering new food sources. The variability of flexibility within a population increases the likelihood of some individuals being highly flexible, providing opportunities for others to learn from them and facilitating the expansion of the population.

By uncovering the behavioral traits associated with successful range expansion, researchers hope to understand how declining species can adapt to environmental changes. The ongoing work on the great-tailed grackles aims to unravel the mysteries of their behavior and contribute to broader conservation efforts.

– Max Planck Institute of Evolutionary Anthropology, Germany

– University of California Santa Barbara, USA

– University of Rochester, USA