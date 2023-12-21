Newly Discovered Seamounts Impacting Ocean Currents in the Southern Ocean

Newly conducted research has revealed the presence of a chain of underwater volcanoes, or seamounts, in the Southern Ocean. These seamounts, located halfway between Tasmania and Antarctica, are believed to influence the ocean currents above them, particularly the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. The towering peaks of these submarine volcanoes, located at a depth of 13,000 feet below the surface, are positioned directly in the path of the powerful ocean current. According to scientists, the volcanic barrier helps to maintain the freezing temperatures of Antarctica by preventing warm water from reaching the icy continent.

Nevertheless, recent mapping efforts have identified a leak in this barrier. Warm water is now able to reach the shores of Antarctica, contributing to the melting of ice and the rise in sea levels. The research team hopes that these new maps can aid in predicting the evolution of this leak as oceans warm due to climate change and increased meltwater flows into the Southern Ocean.

To gather data, scientists collected ocean measurements using the Australian research vessel “Investigator” and utilized NASA’s Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite to analyze the height of the ocean’s surface. The satellite measurements unveiled a chain of seamounts within the survey area, including eight dormant volcanoes with peaks as high as 4,900 feet. Notably, four of these seamounts were previously unknown to science.

It is believed that these volcanoes, which formed within the last 20 million years, play a crucial role in shaping ocean currents around Antarctica. As the Antarctic Circumpolar Current encounters seafloor barriers like ridges or seamounts, it creates “wiggles” in the water flow, leading to the formation of eddies or circular currents. These eddies are vital in transporting heat and carbon from the upper ocean to deeper layers, acting as a buffer against global warming.

Understanding the depth and shape of the seafloor in the Southern Ocean is essential for quantifying the influence of undersea mountains and valleys on the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. By mapping this region more comprehensively, scientists aim to gain valuable insights into the extent of ice melt in Antarctica and make accurate predictions about the resulting rise in sea levels.