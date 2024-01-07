Sending Your Name to the Moon: Join NASA’s VIPER Mission!

NASA is offering a unique opportunity for the public to leave their mark on the Moon’s surface by sending their names onboard the VIPER (Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover) mission. This groundbreaking robotic lunar rover is set to explore the lunar South Pole and uncover mysteries surrounding the presence of water on the Moon.

To participate in the “Send Your Name with VIPER” initiative, individuals can submit their names until March 15th, 11:59 p.m. EST. NASA will then affix these names to the rover as it embarks on its historic journey.

As part of this campaign, NASA has created a dedicated submission portal where participants can not only submit their names but also craft and download a virtual keepsake—a boarding pass for the VIPER mission. This serves as a reminder of their involvement in this one-of-a-kind opportunity.

Over 66,000 boarding passes have already been claimed, reflecting the global enthusiasm for space exploration. Participants are encouraged to share their engagement on social media using the hashtag #SendYourName, allowing them to connect with fellow space enthusiasts from around the world.

Dr. Nicola Fox, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, expressed the importance of involving the public in this endeavor. By sending their names, individuals become part of a daring and rewarding expedition that aims to uncover new insights about the Moon’s history and its potential as a future destination for Artemis astronauts.

This initiative follows in the footsteps of previous NASA projects, such as Artemis I, which invited millions of people to send their names on transformative missions. NASA’s inclusive approach garners support and fosters a sense of unity among humanity as we venture into the vastness of space.

Join the VIPER mission by sending your name to the Moon and be part of the quest to unlock the secrets of our celestial neighbor!

FAQs

1. How can I send my name to the Moon with the VIPER mission?

To send your name to the Moon, you can visit NASA’s dedicated submission portal for the “Send Your Name with VIPER” campaign and fill out the required information before the deadline on March 15th, 11:59 p.m. EST.

2. Can I download a keepsake for participating in the VIPER mission?

Yes, after submitting your name, you can download a virtual keepsake—a boarding pass for the VIPER mission, which showcases your involvement in this unique opportunity.

3. What is the purpose of the VIPER mission?

The VIPER mission aims to explore the lunar South Pole and investigate the presence of water on the Moon. By collecting valuable data, the rover will contribute to a better understanding of the Moon’s history and potential resources, paving the way for future Artemis missions and potential human presence on the Moon.

4. When will the VIPER rover be sent to the Moon?

Astrobotic Technologies’ Griffin Mission One plans to transport the VIPER rover to the Moon’s surface by the end of 2024. The rover will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

5. How long will the VIPER mission last?

The VIPER mission is expected to last approximately one hundred days. During this time, the rover will rely on its solar panels and batteries to endure the harsh lunar conditions as it collects information on lunar ice and potential resources.