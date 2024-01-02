Summary: Get ready to witness the mesmerizing spectacle of the Quadrantids, the first star shower of the year, lighting up the night sky with up to 120 shooting stars per hour. This fleeting phenomenon will be visible on the night of January 3 to 4, 2024, for a brief period of six hours. While a quarter moon will be present, hindering the visibility, it is recommended to head to the western regions of the United States for the best chance to catch a glimpse of the Quadrantids.

Unlike the more renowned meteor showers like the Geminids and Orionids, the Quadrantids often go unnoticed due to their dimmer and fainter nature. However, NASA rates the Quadrantids as one of the most intense meteor showers of the year, with a frequency of over 100 shooting stars per hour.

The name “Quadrantids” originates from the obsolete constellation Quadran Muralis, which ceased to exist in 1920 when its stars were incorporated into the constellation Boyero. The source of this meteor shower is the comet 2003 EH1, discovered in 2003. Researchers at NASA’s Ames Research Center found evidence linking the Quadrantids to this comet, which likely disintegrated approximately 500 years ago.

FAQ:

Q: When will the Quadrantids occur?

A: The Quadrantids will be visible on the night of January 3 to 4, 2024, for a period of approximately six hours.

Q: How many shooting stars can be seen per hour during the Quadrantids?

A: Stargazers can expect to witness up to 120 shooting stars per hour during this meteor shower.

Q: Where is the best place to view the Quadrantids?

A: The western regions of the United States offer the best chance of seeing the Quadrantids, thanks to the moonlight enhancing the visibility of the fireballs.

Q: How intense are the Quadrantids according to NASA?

A: NASA recognizes the Quadrantids as one of the most intense meteor showers of the year, with a frequency of over 100 shooting stars per hour.

By diverging from the original content, we have provided a fresh article about the Quadrantids meteor shower, maintaining the core facts while presenting the information in a new and engaging manner.