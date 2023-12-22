Robotic Cargo Ship Set to Depart from International Space Station

A robotic cargo ship is scheduled to depart from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, providing an exciting opportunity to witness this event. The Northrop Grumman’s uncrewed Cygnus NG-19 spacecraft is expected to undock from the ISS at 8:05 a.m. EST. The coverage of this event can be watched live on Space.com or through NASA Television, with the broadcast starting at 7:45 a.m. EST.

Having spent 4.5 months at the orbiting complex, Cygnus delivered a substantial amount of hardware, supplies, science experiments, commercial products, and other cargo during its arrival on August 4. This mission, named in honor of NASA astronaut Laurel Clark who tragically perished in the Columbia space shuttle disaster in 2003, marked the 19th commercial resupply mission from Northrop Grumman. Notably, it also marked the final launch of the Antares rocket utilizing a first stage built in Ukraine.

Currently docked to the U.S. Unity module on the ISS, Cygnus will be detached using the robotic Canadarm2, operated by flight controllers on the ground. NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara will oversee the spacecraft’s systems during its departure from the space station.

While the exact date of the return to Earth has not been disclosed, Cygnus is expected to perform secondary payload operations before being instructed to plunge into Earth’s atmosphere in early January. At that point, the cargo ship will burn up along with any remaining trash on board.

It’s worth noting that while Cygnus cannot bring science back to Earth like SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, it serves as a crucial component in the transportation of supplies and equipment to and from the ISS. The Dragon capsule is specifically designed to survive re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and safely splash down in the ocean, enabling the retrieval of scientific experiments for further analysis.