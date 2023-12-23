Arctic Ocean: A Surprising Source of Carbon Dioxide Emissions

Summary: Recent research conducted by NASA has revealed that the Arctic Ocean, once regarded as a crucial carbon sink, is now a significant source of carbon dioxide emissions. The study found that thawing permafrost and carbon-rich runoff from Canada’s Mackenzie River are causing parts of the Arctic Ocean to release more CO2 than it absorbs. This startling discovery challenges previous assumptions about the Arctic’s carbon cycling. The study utilized a global ocean biogeochemical model to analyze the discharge of freshwater and the elements it carries, including carbon. The research team discovered that the intense outgassing in the southeastern Beaufort Sea due to river discharge has resulted in a net release of 0.13 million metric tonnes of CO2 annually. The release varied seasonally, with higher emissions during warmer months when the river discharge was greater and there was less sea ice to trap the gas. These findings highlight the ongoing environmental changes in the Arctic and their impact on global carbon levels.

The Arctic Ocean, a vast expanse of cold waters, has long been considered a critical carbon sink, absorbing an estimated 180 million metric tonnes of carbon annually – three times the annual emissions of New York City. However, new research funded by NASA has shattered this belief, unveiling the alarming reality that the Arctic Ocean is contributing to carbon dioxide emissions rather than mitigating them.

The study, conducted by an international team of scientists from France, the US, and Canada, specifically examined the impacts of thawing permafrost and carbon-rich runoff from the Mackenzie River. Using a sophisticated global ocean biogeochemical model called ECCO-Darwin, the researchers analyzed nearly two decades of ocean observations collected from sea- and satellite-based instruments.

The results unveiled a shocking truth – the river discharge in the southeastern Beaufort Sea triggers intense carbon dioxide outgassing, leading to an annual release of approximately 0.13 million metric tonnes of CO2. This emission rate is comparable to the annual emissions of 28,000 gasoline-powered cars. The outgassing was particularly prevalent during warmer months when the river discharge was higher and less sea ice was present to trap the gas.

These findings highlight the urgent need to reevaluate our understanding of the Arctic’s carbon cycle and the impact of human activities on this fragile ecosystem. The Arctic, already warming at an alarming rate three times faster than anywhere else on the planet, is now experiencing significant environmental changes that promote CO2 outgassing. As the region continues to transform, we must take proactive measures to mitigate carbon emissions and protect this unique ecosystem, which plays a crucial role in the Earth’s climate system.