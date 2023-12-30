Send Your Name to Jupiter’s Moon Europa with NASA’s Mission

NASA is inviting people to send their names to Jupiter’s moon Europa through a spacecraft mission scheduled for 2024. By visiting a provided link and providing basic details like name and email, individuals can have their names stenciled onto dime-sized silicon microchips that will be mounted on the spacecraft. The deadline for submissions is January 1. Each line of text on the microchips will be approximately 75 nanometers long, which is about 1/1000th the width of a human hair. This unique opportunity allows space enthusiasts to become part of an important NASA mission.

The Europa Clipper spacecraft, scheduled for launch in October 2024, will journey around 2.9 billion kilometers before reaching its destination in 2030. This mission aims to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa, which has shown strong evidence of a vast ocean beneath its icy crust. By conducting numerous flybys of Europa, the spacecraft will gather data to determine if the moon has conditions suitable for life. Understanding the presence of water, a crucial element for the origin of life, is a key objective of the mission.

The Europa Clipper mission is significant as it seeks to unveil the mysteries of this distant moon. The spacecraft is equipped with nine instruments and weighs approximately 3241 kg. It is the largest spacecraft ever built by NASA for a planetary mission. Once fully deployed, the spacecraft spans more than 100 feet (30.5 meters) with its solar arrays. During the mission, the spacecraft will map the internal ocean of Europa, study its surface composition and geology, and search for vents that may spray water and gases into space.

By participating in the “Send Your Name” opportunity, individuals can contribute to the excitement of space exploration and have their names represented on a mission to one of Jupiter’s intriguing moons.

FAQ

How can I send my name to Europa with NASA’s mission?

To send your name to Jupiter’s moon Europa through NASA’s mission, visit the provided link and fill in the required details like your name, email, and zip code.

What will happen to my name?

The names of participants will be stenciled onto dime-sized silicon microchips that will be mounted on the spacecraft.

What is the deadline for submissions?

The deadline for submitting your name is January 1.

What is the objective of the Europa Clipper mission?

The Europa Clipper mission aims to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa and gather data to determine if it has conditions suitable for life, focusing on the presence of water and the potential for habitable worlds beyond Earth.

How big is the Europa Clipper spacecraft?

When its solar arrays are fully deployed, the spacecraft spans over 100 feet (30.5 meters).