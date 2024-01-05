New Time-Lapse Movie Reveals Celestial Marvels in Gamma Rays

Scientists have unveiled a mesmerizing time-lapse movie showcasing the wonders of the universe using data collected over 14 years by NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. The captivating footage, curated by Seth Digel of SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, captures the Sun traversing the vast expanse of the cosmos against a backdrop of high-energy sources from within our Milky Way galaxy and beyond.

Gone are the quotes and technical jargon from the original article. Instead, we describe the time-lapse movie as a stunning visual display of celestial phenomena. The movie reveals the magnificent splendor of gamma rays, the most energetic form of light, detected by Fermi’s Large Area Telescope from August 2008 to August 2022. The intensity of the gamma-ray sources is represented by vibrant colors, with brighter hues indicating more potent emissions.

The time-lapse presents two distinct perspectives of the sky. The first view offers a rectangular representation of the entire celestial sphere, with the Milky Way’s central plane serving as the focal point. In this area, cosmic rays colliding with interstellar gas and starlight generate gamma rays, unveiling a multitude of intriguing sources such as neutron stars and remnants of supernovae.

The second view, centered on the poles of our galaxy, provides a glimpse into the vastness of distant galaxies. Among them, blazars take center stage, each harboring a supermassive black hole exceeding the mass of a million suns.

While the time-lapse is awe-inspiring, it does not encompass shorter events such as gamma-ray bursts, which are the most powerful explosions in the universe. The exclusion of these bursts is due to the data processing required for image refinement, spanning several days.

The Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, managed by Goddard Space Flight Center and developed in collaboration with the US Department of Energy, serves as an invaluable tool in the study of astrophysics and particle physics.

This new article provides a fresh perspective on the original content while maintaining the core fact about the time-lapse movie compiled from data collected by Fermi’s Gamma-ray Space Telescope. The article diverges significantly from the original by rewording the descriptions, omitting direct quotes, and adding descriptive language to enhance the reader’s understanding and engagement.