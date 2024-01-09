Sustainable Use of Outer Space: Collaborative Efforts Needed to Control Space Debris

Experts highlight the urgent need for governments and industry to work together in order to accelerate the adoption of voluntary guidelines for the sustainable use of outer space. The rapid increase in rocket launches and satellite deployments has raised serious concerns about the risk of dangerous collisions and the proliferation of space debris.

According to NASA, approximately 9,000 tons of space debris, including old rocket bodies, disused satellites, and fragments of exploded engines, are currently in orbit around the Earth, traveling at speeds of up to 25,000 km/h.

The implementation of the UN guidelines, published in 2019, would play a crucial role in promoting space sustainability. These guidelines propose safe handling practices, debris mitigation strategies, and enhanced data exchange to ensure a responsible approach to activities in space.

The increasing geopolitical tensions could complicate discussions around the creation of a new legal framework for the rapidly growing commercial space sector. The existing Outer Space Treaty, established in 1967, is considered outdated and in need of revision. Last year, the UN called for a new legal framework to address the emerging challenges.

Hermann Ludwig Moeller, the head of the European Space Policy Institute, has stressed the complexity of creating new treaties. While acknowledging that guidelines alone cannot solve all the problems, he highlighted the importance of promoting best practices. The UN guidelines, developed over a decade, were regarded as a significant breakthrough in global space governance.

However, these guidelines are not legally enforceable. Despite the fact that hundreds of private sector businesses and more than 70 nations are engaged in space-related projects, many national authorities have struggled to adapt to this rapidly evolving landscape.

In a report submitted to the UN, the Space Generation Advisory Council underlined that while some governments have begun incorporating the UN guidelines into national law, many have yet to do so. This presents a potentially significant gap in space governance.

FAQs

Why is there concern about space debris?

Space debris poses a risk to operational satellites and space missions. Collisions with debris can lead to damage or destruction of valuable assets in space, resulting in financial losses and potential risks for human spaceflight.

What are the UN guidelines for sustainable use of outer space?

The UN guidelines include recommendations for the safe conduct of activities in space, debris mitigation strategies, and enhanced data exchange to promote responsible and sustainable use of outer space.

Why are the existing legal frameworks considered outdated?

The existing legal frameworks, such as the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, do not adequately address the challenges posed by the rapid growth of the commercial space sector. A new legal framework is needed to ensure effective regulation and governance of space activities.

How can collaboration between governments and industry help address the issue?

Collaboration between governments and industry is crucial to accelerate the adoption of voluntary guidelines and ensure their implementation. It can also foster greater cooperation in space activities, data sharing, and the development of technologies to mitigate the risks associated with space debris.