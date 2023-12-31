Scientists Explore the Mystery of TRAPPIST-1c’s Atmosphere

Scientists have been puzzled by the absence of a thick carbon dioxide (CO2) atmosphere on the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1c, despite receiving similar solar radiation to the planet Venus. Recent research published in The Astrophysical Journal delves into the reasons behind this phenomenon.

In the study, researchers at The University of Texas at Austin used computer models to simulate the evolution of TRAPPIST-1c’s atmosphere and investigate the loss of CO2 due to solar radiation from its parent star. The findings suggest that TRAPPIST-1c may have lost approximately 16 bars of CO2 gas over time, which is less than the current levels on Earth or Venus.

The study proposes two possible explanations for this carbon deficiency. Firstly, TRAPPIST-1c may have formed initially with low amounts of volatiles including carbon dioxide, or the planet experienced significant stellar wind stripping during its early history.

Katie Teixeria, lead author of the study, highlights the significance of these findings for the broader scientific community. By studying the atmospheres of planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system, researchers gain valuable insights into the habitability of M dwarf star systems, which make up the majority of stars in our galaxy.

In addition to investigating TRAPPIST-1c, the researchers also examined the impact of stellar wind stripping on the six other planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. These planets, located within the habitable zone of the star, are believed to be Earth-sized and rocky. The study suggests that the more distant planets may have a higher chance of retaining their atmospheres due to the decrease in atmospheric mass loss with distance from the star.

Future observations with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will provide further insights into the composition and sizes of the atmospheres of all the planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system.

While the mystery of TRAPPIST-1c’s atmosphere continues to intrigue scientists, further research and observations will unveil exciting discoveries about the TRAPPIST-1 system and its potential for supporting life.

### Summary

Scientists have used computer models to investigate why TRAPPIST-1c lacks a thick carbon dioxide atmosphere compared to the planet Venus. The findings suggest that the planet may have lost a significant amount of CO2 over time, either due to low initial volatile levels or stellar wind stripping. This research provides valuable insights into the habitability of M dwarf star systems like TRAPPIST-1. Future observations with the JWST will shed more light on the atmospheres of the TRAPPIST-1 planets.

### FAQ

Q: What is the TRAPPIST-1 system?

A: The TRAPPIST-1 system is a star system located approximately 41 light-years from Earth. It consists of seven Earth-sized exoplanets that orbit a single M dwarf star.

Q: Why is TRAPPIST-1 of interest to scientists?

A: TRAPPIST-1 is of interest to scientists because of its potential for astrobiology. The system’s proximity and the presence of multiple Earth-sized planets make it a valuable target for studying potential habitability.

Q: What is stellar wind stripping?

A: Stellar wind stripping refers to the loss of a planet’s atmosphere over time due to the solar radiation and winds emitted by its parent star.

Q: What is the James Webb Space Telescope?

A: The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is a powerful space observatory set to launch in 2021. It will provide detailed insights into the atmospheres of exoplanets and study various phenomena in the universe.