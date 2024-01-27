The Unique Atmospheric Phenomenon of Zavodovski and Visokoi Islands

The remote Zavodovski and Visokoi islands, situated in the South Atlantic Ocean near the Antarctic Circle, have long fascinated scientists due to their impact on the atmosphere. Despite their relatively small peaks rising above the ocean surface, these islands disrupt the flow of air, creating intriguing patterns in the sky. Known as cloud wake, these patterns become visible in satellite images when there are clouds in the area.

Recently, on January 9, 2024, an extraordinary event occurred. Volcanic emissions modified the clouds behind Zavodovski Island, resulting in a significantly brighter cloud wake than usual. Santiago Gassó, an atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, observed these unique cloud formations in satellite images and referred to them as a volcano track.

A volcano track occurs when sulfate aerosols emitted by an active volcano act as nuclei for water molecules, causing droplets to form and clouds to develop. These sulfate-seeded cloud droplets are numerous and reflective, giving them a brighter appearance compared to the surrounding clouds.

While the faint brightening effect can be observed in the natural-color image of Zavodovski Island’s cloud wake, it becomes more pronounced in the false-color image. In this image, snow and ice appear red, while water clouds appear white. Gassó attributes this cloud brightening to the activity at Mount Curry, the volcano on Zavodovski Island. In contrast, the less-bright clouds trailing behind Visokoi Island, which is home to an inactive volcano called Mount Hodson, showcase a distinct contrast.

Mount Curry on Zavodovski Island regularly emits gases and aerosols that can impact the atmosphere. This ongoing volcanic degassing differs from explosive eruptions and is known as low-level activity. In the past, more intense volcanic activity was reported during the months of June and July 2016.

The mesmerizing atmospheric phenomena of Zavodovski and Visokoi islands continue to captivate scientists, offering valuable insights into the relationship between volcanoes, aerosols, and cloud formation. These remote islands remind us of the dynamic forces at play within Earth’s atmosphere and the incredible beauty they can create.

