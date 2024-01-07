Private Companies Race to Send Humans Back to the Moon

Summary:

Private companies are joining the race to put humans back on the Moon, with scheduled missions set for 2024. United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur and Astrobotic’s Peregrine 1 are planning a soft lunar landing, while NASA plans to launch its first crewed lunar expedition in over 50 years with Artemis 2. China also hopes to have people on the lunar surface by 2030. The dwindling number of remaining Apollo astronauts highlights the importance of these new missions.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the remaining Apollo astronauts?

A: The remaining Apollo astronauts who have voyaged beyond the Earth’s orbit are Buzz Aldrin, Al Worden, David Scott, Charlie Duke, Ed Mitchell, Fred Haise, Jim Lovell, and Harrison Schmitt.

Q: What did Buzz Aldrin say about being the second person to step on the Moon?

A: Buzz Aldrin resented not being the first person on the Moon, but he was still proud of his achievement. He punched someone who claimed the moon landing was a hoax.

Q: Who took the famous Earthrise photo?

A: Bill Anders, an astronaut on Apollo 8, took the famous Earthrise photo during the mission, which is credited with inspiring the global environmental movement.

Q: Who was the youngest person to walk on the Moon?

A: Charlie Duke was the youngest person to walk on the Moon at the age of 36 during the Apollo 16 mission.

Q: What challenges do the new generation of astronauts face?

A: The new generation of astronauts will face challenges in landing near the South Pole of the Moon, which is rough terrain and potentially icy. However, they are determined to succeed in their mission.

As private companies join the race to put humans back on the surface of the Moon, the excitement and anticipation are building. United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur and Astrobotic’s Peregrine 1 are scheduled to launch their lunar missions in 2024. These missions aim to make a soft lunar landing, a feat that has not been achieved by a US craft since the Apollo programme. Similarly, NASA plans to launch their first crewed lunar expedition in more than 50 years with Artemis 2, scheduled for November. The goal of NASA’s Artemis programme is to have astronauts living on the Moon within this decade. Meanwhile, China has its own plans to have people on the lunar surface by 2030.

This push to return to the Moon highlights the diminishing number of remaining Apollo astronauts. The recent deaths of Ken Mattingly and Frank Borman serve as a reminder of the pioneers who first explored space. However, the enduring legacy of these astronauts lives on. Eight Apollo astronauts who have ventured beyond Earth’s orbit still remain: Buzz Aldrin, Al Worden, David Scott, Charlie Duke, Ed Mitchell, Fred Haise, Jim Lovell, and Harrison Schmitt.

Each of these astronauts has their own unique story and contribution to space exploration. Buzz Aldrin, known as the second person to step foot on the Moon, had a complicated relationship with being second, but he was proud of his achievement. Bill Anders, an astronaut on Apollo 8, took the iconic Earthrise photo that helped inspire the global environmental movement. Charlie Duke, the youngest person to walk on the Moon, also played a significant role in mission control during the historic Apollo 11 landing.

The upcoming missions to the Moon promise to bring new adventures and challenges for the next generation of astronauts. Landing near the South Pole of the Moon, where there may be ice, presents difficult terrain. However, the determination to explore and expand the boundaries of human knowledge continues to drive these ambitious missions forward. While the legends of the past fade away, a new era of lunar exploration is on the horizon.