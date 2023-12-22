New Discovery: Two Gravitationally Lensed Supernovae Found in Same Galaxy

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have found not one, but two gravitationally lensed supernovae in the same galaxy. This unprecedented occurrence offers a unique opportunity to study the history of the expansion rate of the universe, also known as the Hubble constant.

Gravitational lensing, a phenomenon predicted by Albert Einstein, occurs when the powerful gravity of an intervening galaxy cluster distorts and magnifies the light of a distant galaxy. In this case, the galaxy cluster MACS J0138.0-2155 has caused the galaxy named MRG-M0138 to appear warped and produced five different images of it.

The initial discovery of a supernova within MRG-M0138 was made in 2019, thanks to images from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope taken in 2016. However, the recent observations from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in 2023 revealed something even more astonishing: a second supernova within the same galaxy.

“When a supernova explodes behind a gravitational lens, its light reaches Earth by several different paths, much like trains leaving a station and taking different routes,” explains Justin Pierel, a NASA Einstein Fellow. “By measuring the differences in the times that the supernova images appear, we can measure the history of the expansion rate of the universe.”

With these multiply-imaged supernovae, astronomers have a rare opportunity to measure the Hubble constant accurately, a task that has proven challenging in cosmology. The 2016 supernova, named Requiem, holds particular significance due to its distance of 10 billion light-years and the fact that it belongs to the type Ia supernovae, which are used as “standard candles” to measure cosmic distances.

Encore, the second supernova discovered serendipitously within MRG-M0138, is also confirmed to be a type Ia standard candle. Together, Requiem and Encore form the most distant pair of such supernova “siblings” ever found.

Looking ahead, astronomers plan to make precise measurements of the Hubble constant by observing the final appearances of Requiem and Encore, which are predicted to occur around 2035. Infrared observations during this time will provide valuable data for a new and accurate determination of the Hubble constant.

This new discovery not only sheds light on the fascinating world of gravitational lensing but also opens up exciting avenues for further cosmological research. The insights gained from studying these two gravitationally lensed supernovae pave the way for a deeper understanding of our ever-expanding universe.