The Sun Rises over Earth as Astronauts Prepare for Spectacular Solar Events

In a stunning photograph taken by an astronaut on the International Space Station, the Sun can be seen rising above Earth’s horizon as the station orbits over the southern Indian Ocean. This captivating image offers a glimpse of Earth’s atmospheric layers and highlights the upcoming events in NASA’s Heliophysics Big Year.

The photo showcases Earth’s troposphere, the lowest layer of the atmosphere, appearing in shades of orange and red due to the scattering of light by particles such as dust, smoke, and smog. Above the troposphere lies the cloud-free, blue stratosphere, which extends up to 50 kilometers above the surface. Beyond the stratosphere is the mesosphere, completing the atmospheric layers displayed in the image.

The focal point of NASA’s Heliophysics Big Year, the Sun takes center stage in the photograph. This year-long celebration, starting with the annular solar eclipse in October 2023, will culminate in December 2024 with the Parker Solar Probe’s closest approach to the Sun. The upcoming total solar eclipse in April 2024, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada, will not only provide a captivating display, but also valuable research opportunities.

Scientists will have a chance to study the Sun’s effect on Earth’s ionosphere during the solar eclipse. The ionosphere, located between 80 and 600 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, plays a crucial role in supporting communication systems such as radio and GPS signals. This region also houses the International Space Station and various satellites in low Earth orbit.

While solar eclipses occasionally offer astronauts on the space station glimpses of the Moon’s shadow passing over Earth, the astronauts more commonly witness incredible sunrises, experiencing up to 16 of them every 24 hours.

The photograph, acquired on September 29, 2023, with a Nikon D5 digital camera, was taken by a member of the Expedition 70 crew. It has been carefully enhanced and cropped to improve contrast and remove lens artifacts. Through the ISS National Lab, the International Space Station Program supports the sharing of such images to serve scientists and the public alike. You can explore additional captivating images captured by astronauts and cosmonauts at the NASA/JSC Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth.

Source: NASA