SpaceX Returns Vital Research Payloads from ISS to Earth

For instance, the Naval Research Laboratory sent microbes to the ISS National Lab to better understand how microgravity and space radiation affect their ability to produce melanin. This research could have a wide range of applications, from drug delivery to spacecraft and spacesuit coatings.

The University of California, San Francisco team sent 3D immune-liver tissue chips into space to explore the relationship between immune system aging and liver cell regeneration. This research has the potential to pave the way for novel therapies on Earth.

Researchers from the University of California, San Diego focused on studying microgravity’s effects on stem-cell derived brain organoids. By examining how cognitive decline happens in the human brain, they hope to discover new ways to treat dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Meanwhile, a team from Emory University conducted research on-station to determine how microgravity impacts the growth and function of heart muscle cells. This has significant implications for heart disease modeling and could contribute to the development of new therapies.

Furthermore, biotech startup Axonis examined the effects of microgravity on the maturation of human brain cells. The insights gained from this research could help improve disease modeling and aid in the development of treatments for neurological disorders.

