Private Astronaut Launch Delayed Due to Weather Conditions and Manifest Changes

SpaceX’s upcoming private astronaut launch, the Ax-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), has faced a delay. Originally scheduled for January 9, the launch has been pushed back to January 17, according to NASA. The delay is attributed to recent unfavorable weather conditions and changes in SpaceX’s launch manifest.

The Ax-3 mission, organized by Axiom Space, marks the third private astronaut mission to the ISS. All three missions have utilized SpaceX hardware to send four-person crews to the orbiting lab for approximately two-week-long missions. The first mission, Ax-1, was launched in April 2022, followed by Ax-2 in May of this year.

Former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, now working for Axiom, will serve as the commander for Ax-3. Joining López-Alegría will be Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, European Space Agency astronaut Marcus Wandt, and Alper Gezeravcı, the first Turkish citizen to venture into space.

The launch will take place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon capsule to transport the crew to the ISS. Those interested in witnessing the mission can watch it live on Space.com.

In addition to this delay, SpaceX has encountered other setbacks caused by rough weather conditions. This has affected other missions on the company’s launch manifest, including the Ax-3 mission. SpaceX had planned to conduct a Florida launch doubleheader on December 11, launching a batch of Starlink internet satellites and the U.S. Space Force’s X-37B space plane. However, due to weather conditions, the Starlink launch was rescheduled for December 18, while the X-37B is now set to fly on December 28.

Despite these challenges, SpaceX remains committed to its space exploration efforts and is working diligently to ensure the success of its upcoming missions.