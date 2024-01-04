Chinese Astronomers Study Spin Behavior of M82 X-2: A Neutron Star with Pulsations

Chinese astronomers have recently conducted a study on the pulsations of M82 X-2, an ultra-luminous X-ray pulsar, using NASA’s Chandra spacecraft and ESA’s XMM-Newton satellite. Their findings reveal that M82 X-2 exhibits a long-term spin-down trend. The research, published on the pre-print server arXiv, sheds light on the nature of this pulsar.

Ultra-luminous X-ray sources (ULXs) are celestial objects that emit more radiation in X-rays than a million suns. While most ULXs are believed to be black holes, certain ULXs display coordinated pulsations, making them ultra-luminous X-ray pulsars (ULXPs). ULXPs are neutron stars, which are typically less massive than black holes. Although the list of known ULXPs is still limited, studying these objects is crucial for understanding the universe in X-rays.

M82 X-2, located in the Cigar Galaxy (Messier 82), is the first discovered ULXP. It consists of a neutron star with a spin period of approximately 1.37 seconds and a significantly more massive companion star. However, many aspects of M82 X-2 remain unknown.

To unravel its mysterious properties, a team of astronomers led by Jiren Liu analyzed archival data from Chandra and XMM-Newton spanning back to 2001. By measuring the pulsation behavior, they identified a clear spin-down trend over a 20-year period, interspersed with occasional spin-up events. Similar spin behavior is observed in Be-type X-ray binaries (BeXB).

According to Liu and the team, the changing spin-down/spin-up behavior of M82 X-2 suggests that its accretion rate, and therefore its accretion torque, is not constant. The researchers propose that M82 X-2 may experience varying accretion rates, spending long periods in a relatively quiet state while spinning down.

Regarding the cause of the observed spin-down trend, the authors consider different hypotheses. They argue that the most plausible explanation is magnetic threading, suggesting that M82 X-2 has a dipolar magnetic field of approximately 12 trillion Gauss.

Further studies are needed to fully understand the pulsation behavior and other characteristics of M82 X-2. This research contributes to our knowledge of ULXPs and provides valuable insights into the fascinating world of pulsars.

