Newly Discovered Asteroid Poses Potential Threat to Earth

Summary: A recently identified asteroid, known as 2007 FT3, has the potential to collide with Earth in the near future, according to scientists. Although the chances of impact are currently slim, researchers have determined that the asteroid could potentially strike our planet between 2024 and 2116. With a force equivalent to 2.6 billion tons of TNT, the impact could have devastating consequences for an entire continent.

FAQ:

Q: How likely is it that the asteroid will hit Earth?

A: The chances of an impact occurring in the next few years are estimated to be around 11 million to 1, with a slightly higher probability of 1 in 10 million by 2030.

Q: What measures are being taken to track asteroids?

A: NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies is responsible for monitoring asteroids and comets that could potentially come close to Earth. Currently, there are approximately 32,000 known near-Earth asteroids and over 120 short-period, near-Earth comets.

Q: Are there any other asteroids that pose a greater risk?

A: Yes, a rock named 29075 (1950 DA) is considered the second most threatening asteroid. With a length of 0.81 miles and a weight of 78 million tons, an impact from this asteroid could release an energy equivalent to 75 billion tons of TNT, potentially resulting in the extinction of life on Earth. However, the probability of an impact is currently estimated at 1 in 34,000 by March 16, 2880.

