New Mission Set to Land US Lander on Moon

Preparations are underway for an unprecedented mission to land a US lander on the moon, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished in over 50 years. Named Peregrine mission one, this commercial operation aims to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface, something that no private company has ever done before. Led by Astrobotic, the mission is considered risky, especially as the rocket Peregrine sits on has never flown before. The objective of the mission is to deliver scientific equipment to the moon, with Peregrine carrying a total of 20 payloads, including five from NASA. One of the payloads is a shoebox-sized rover from Carnegie Mellon University, which will become the first US robot to explore the moon. Despite the significant challenges involved in landing on the moon, the mission represents an important step towards future human exploration and resource utilization. The data collected by Peregrine’s instruments, such as radiation levels and water ice measurements, is expected to inform and minimize risks for future missions to the moon. Peregrine is just the first of many anticipated landers that will be sent to the moon through NASA’s commercial lunar payload services initiative.

