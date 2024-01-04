OSIRIS-APEX: Exploring the Infamous Asteroid Apophis

Summary:

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which brought back samples from asteroid Bennu, has been renamed OSIRIS-APEX and redirected towards the asteroid Apophis. Unlike Bennu, Apophis is composed of nickel-iron and silicate materials. It is an S-type asteroid, about 1,100 feet across. Apophis will pass closely to Earth on April 13, 2029, coming within 20,000 miles of our planet. While there is no danger of a collision, studying Apophis is important because it falls under the category of Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) and can provide valuable insights into potentially hazardous asteroids.

Why Visit Apophis?

Apophis is an opportunity to study an S-type asteroid and observe how its surface changes after interacting with Earth’s gravity during its close pass in 2029. This close approach allows scientists to examine tidal forces and the accumulation of rubble pile material, which are foundational processes in planet formation. Additionally, Apophis provides a rare chance to understand the effects of Earth’s gravitational pull on asteroids, including changes in orbit and day length.

What Happens in 2029?

The OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft will begin taking images of Apophis on April 2, 2029, and continue to monitor the asteroid after its closest approach to Earth. The mission will repeat many of the observations conducted at Bennu, using imagers, spectrometers, and a laser altimeter. However, unlike at Bennu, no samples will be collected this time. The spacecraft will make use of gravity assists from the sun and several close passes of Earth to ensure it reaches Apophis in 2029.

FAQ:

Q: Is there any danger of Apophis colliding with Earth in 2029?

A: No, scientists have ruled out a collision with Apophis for at least the next 100 years.

Q: Why study Apophis if it won’t strike Earth?

A: Apophis is categorized as a Near-Earth Object and can provide valuable information about potentially hazardous asteroids. Most potentially hazardous asteroids are also S-types, making Apophis a crucial target for study.

Q: How often does Apophis pass this close to Earth?

A: Apophis passes within 20,000 miles of Earth once every 7,500 years, making it a rare opportunity for detailed observation.

Q: What will be the focus of the OSIRIS-APEX mission?

A: OSIRIS-APEX will focus on studying Apophis’s surface changes, its interaction with Earth’s gravity, and the impact of Earth’s greater gravity on the asteroid’s orbit, day length, and potential geological activity.