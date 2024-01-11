New Satellite Mission Aims to Revolutionize Climate Change Research

A groundbreaking new satellite mission is set to launch later this month, promising to deliver unprecedented insights into the Earth’s changing frozen regions. The collaborative effort between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has produced the Nisar satellite, short for Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar.

Nisar’s mission is to capture the most comprehensive picture to date of the motion and deformation of the Earth’s cryosphere – the areas where water exists in solid form. With the alarming effects of climate change on these regions, understanding their response is of critical importance.

Equipped with dual radar systems – an L-band and an S-band – Nisar will provide complementary data, allowing for continuous observation of land and ice surfaces even in challenging conditions such as extended polar nights. The L-band radar can penetrate snow to track underlying ice movement, while the S-band radar is highly sensitive to snow moisture, indicating areas of melt.

One of Nisar’s most unique features is its orbit orientation, which enables data collection from deep within Antarctica, a region not extensively covered by other imaging radar satellites. This capability is crucial for studying the flow of ice from central Antarctica to the ocean, as well as understanding the interactions between ice and seawater that contribute to melting and instability.

In addition to studying ice shelves and glacial ice retreat, Nisar will also monitor mountain glaciers, providing valuable insights into sea level rise. By consistently monitoring glacial lakes and assessing flood risks, Nisar’s all-weather capabilities will overcome challenges posed by persistent cloud cover.

The satellite’s observations will also document the dynamics of sea ice near the poles, shedding light on the diminishing Arctic sea ice and the record-low levels of Antarctic sea ice in recent years. These insights will help researchers better understand the implications of these critical trends on evaporation, heat loss, and planetary cooling.

The data collected by Nisar will significantly advance scientific knowledge and inform strategies for managing natural resources and mitigating natural hazards.

FAQ

What does Nisar stand for?

Nisar stands for Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar.

What will Nisar observe?

Nisar will observe the Earth’s cryosphere, including ice sheets, glaciers, and sea ice.

What is unique about Nisar’s orbit orientation?

Nisar’s orbit orientation allows for data collection from deep within Antarctica, providing valuable insights into ice flow and interactions with seawater.

What are the potential applications of Nisar’s data?

The data collected by Nisar will contribute to scientific knowledge, inform resource management strategies, and help mitigate natural hazards.