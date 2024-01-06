Private Mission to the Moon Sparks Controversy and Opposition

In a significant milestone for NASA’s lunar exploration plans, the United States is preparing for its first private mission to the Moon. The Peregrine Mission One aims to carry cremated human remains for a permanent burial on the lunar surface. However, this mission is now facing opposition from Native American communities, who consider the idea a disrespect to their cultural beliefs.

The Navajo Nation, the largest Native American territory in the US, strongly opposes the concept of depositing human remains on the Moon. According to Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, many indigenous cultures hold the moon in high reverence, and allowing remains to touch down there would be an affront to these beliefs. Native Americans believe that the moon holds a sacred place in their cosmology.

Two private companies, Celestis and Elysium Space, currently offer lunar burial services. Celestis’ payload, known as the Tranquility Flight, consists of 66 memorial capsules containing cremated remains and DNA. These capsules are intended to serve as a permanent tribute to individuals who have always aspired to reach for the stars.

Amidst the growing opposition, the White House organized a last-minute meeting with Native American leaders to address their concerns. However, Celestis CEO Charles Chafer has rejected the claims made by Nygren, stating that their memorial spaceflight mission does not desecrate the moon. He emphasized that the mission is handled with utmost care and reverence, serving as a touching celebration rather than desecration.

While the private mission to the Moon is a significant achievement for NASA, it is important to address the concerns and beliefs of indigenous communities. The debate surrounding the burial of human remains on the lunar surface reflects the collision of cultural values and scientific exploration.

