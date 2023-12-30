NASA Aims for Moon Mission in 2024: Record-Breaking Expedition Planned

NASA is gearing up for an ambitious return to the moon in 2024 with its Artemis missions, which includes a groundbreaking endeavor to fly astronauts around the lunar surface. This endeavor has great significance as it aims to achieve several notable milestones.

The Artemis missions will not only see the first woman to set foot on the moon but also the first person of color. In an effort to expand our understanding of the lunar surface, NASA plans to leverage innovative technologies and collaborate with commercial and international partners, ensuring a long-term presence on the moon. These missions will serve as a stepping stone towards the ultimate goal of sending astronauts to Mars.

The mission scheduled for 2024 will witness four astronauts embarking on a historic journey. Among them is Christina Koch, who will become the first female astronaut to be part of a moon mission. Victor Glover will be celebrated as the first person of color to achieve this feat. Moreover, Jeremy Hansen, an astronaut from the Canadian Space Agency, will make history as the first non-American to complete such a mission.

To support these endeavors, NASA is currently constructing the Artemis 2 Moon rocket. The launch is expected in late 2024, with the entire mission spanning eight days. Although the astronauts will not conduct a moon landing during this particular mission, they will undertake a test route in preparation for the Artemis 3 mission.

The Artemis 3 mission is scheduled for 2025 and aims to delve into the unexplored dark side of the moon, which is perpetually hidden from Earth. This mission will include a crewed moon landing and will mark another milestone with the first woman and first person of color setting foot on the lunar surface.

While NASA appears to be on track with its 2024 plans, it’s important to note that rocket launches are subject to various factors that may cause delays. Nevertheless, the excitement and anticipation surrounding these missions remain high, as the world eagerly awaits humanity’s return to the moon.

