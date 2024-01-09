NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Sets New Distance Record During 18th Close Approach

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe recently achieved a new milestone during its 18th close approach to the sun. On December 28, 2023, the spacecraft reached a distance of approximately 4.51 million miles (7.26 million kilometers) from the solar surface, matching its own previous record.

The close approach, also known as perihelion, took place at 7:56 p.m. EST, with the Parker Solar Probe traveling at a speed of 394,736 miles per hour (635,266 kilometers per hour) around the sun. This speed also matched the record set during its 17th solar encounter. The 18th solar encounter began on December 24, 2023, and continued until January 2, 2024, marking the midway point of the mission.

Parker Solar Probe’s systems were in good health throughout the encounter, with all systems operating normally. Following the close approach, the spacecraft sent a status beacon tone on January 5 to update mission operators at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland – the same location where the spacecraft was designed and built.

This achievement highlights the ongoing success of the Parker Solar Probe mission, which aims to study the sun up close and gather valuable data to improve our understanding of solar physics. By venturing closer to the sun than any previous mission, the spacecraft is able to provide unprecedented insights into the sun’s behavior and help scientists unravel the mysteries of our star.

Summary

FAQ

What is the Parker Solar Probe?

The Parker Solar Probe is a NASA spacecraft designed to study the sun up close and gather data about its physics and behavior.

What is perihelion?

Perihelion is the point in an object’s orbit around the sun where it is closest to the solar surface.

What is the significance of the Parker Solar Probe’s achievements?

By venturing closer to the sun than any previous mission, the Parker Solar Probe is able to provide unprecedented insights into the sun’s behavior and help scientists unravel the mysteries of our star.

Where is the spacecraft operated from?

The Parker Solar Probe is operated from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, where it was also designed and built.