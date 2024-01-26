NASA’s Lucy Mission Takes Aim at Jupiter Trojan Asteroids

NASA’s Lucy mission is gearing up for its next major milestone in 2024 as it sets its sights on the unexplored Jupiter Trojan asteroids. To reach these intriguing celestial objects, the Lucy spacecraft will undergo a series of maneuvers, including deep space maneuvers and an Earth gravity assist.

In late January, Lucy will perform two deep space maneuvers. The first one will involve a brief operation of the spacecraft’s main engines, followed by a larger maneuver a few days later. These maneuvers are expected to change the spacecraft’s velocity by approximately 2,000 mph, using up about half of its onboard fuel. Previous maneuvers have been much smaller, with changes in velocity of less than 10 mph.

The purpose of these maneuvers is to set Lucy on a course towards its second milestone of the year—the Earth gravity assist. In December 2024, Lucy will pass within 230 miles of Earth, utilizing our planet’s gravity to slingshot itself through the main asteroid belt. This trajectory will bring the spacecraft to its first encounter with the asteroid Donaldjohanson in April 2025, before venturing into the Jupiter Trojan asteroid swarm.

Lucy’s close-up exploration of a Trojan asteroid is scheduled for August 2027 when it reaches Eurybates and its satellite Queta. This will provide scientists with invaluable information about these enigmatic objects that share Jupiter’s orbit.

The Lucy mission promises to expand our understanding of the solar system’s history by studying the diverse population of Trojan asteroids. These asteroids have remained largely unchanged since the formation of the planets, making them invaluable time capsules of planetary evolution.

As Lucy prepares for its mission milestones, scientists and space enthusiasts eagerly await the groundbreaking discoveries that lie ahead. With each step closer to its destination, Lucy opens doors to uncovering the secrets of our celestial neighborhood and the origins of our own planet.

Key Terms and Jargon:

– Jupiter Trojan asteroids: Celestial objects that share Jupiter’s orbit, located in two swarms positioned 60 degrees ahead and behind Jupiter.

– Deep space maneuvers: Manuevers performed by a spacecraft in deep space, usually using its engines, to change its trajectory or velocity.

– Earth gravity assist: A maneuver where a spacecraft passes near Earth to utilize its gravity to change its trajectory and gain speed.

For more information on the Lucy mission, visit the NASA Lucy Mission website.