NASA’s Juno to Make Close Flyby of Jupiter’s Moon Io

NASA’s Juno spacecraft, currently in orbit around Jupiter, is set to make a historic close flyby of one of the planet’s most captivating moons, Io. On December 30, Juno will pass within 1,000 miles of Io, marking the closest any spacecraft has come to the moon in the past two decades.

Io is a unique celestial body due to its notable volcanic activity, making it the most geologically active moon in the solar system. With over 400 active volcanoes, eruptions occur periodically as a result of the intense gravitational interaction between Jupiter and its large moons, causing friction and generating hot magma within Io.

While Juno has previously observed Io from a distance, this close flyby will provide the mission with the opportunity to gather more detailed readings and data about the moon’s volcanic activity. By combining the information obtained from this flyby with previous observations, the Juno science team aims to study the frequency, intensity, and changes of Io’s volcanoes, as well as their correlation with charged particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere.

This upcoming flyby is part of a series of close passes Juno will make around Io. The spacecraft will have another close encounter with the moon on February 3, allowing further investigation into the source of Io’s massive volcanic activity, the possibility of a magma ocean beneath its crust, and the impact of tidal forces exerted by Jupiter on this dynamic moon.

However, the Juno mission faces significant challenges due to the hazardous radiation environment around Jupiter. The intense radiation poses a risk to the spacecraft’s electronics and instruments. Juno’s JunoCam imager, which has captured stunning images of the planet throughout the mission, has already shown signs of radiation damage. NASA’s engineering team is actively working on solutions to mitigate the effects of radiation and ensure the longevity of the imager.

