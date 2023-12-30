NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day on Video, Revealing Stunning Martian Landscape

In a mesmerizing display of the Martian landscape, NASA’s Curiosity rover has captured two black-and-white videos of a full Martian day, from dawn to dusk. The videos were recorded on November 8, marking the 4,002nd Martian day of the mission.

The rover used its black-and-white Hazard-Avoidance Cameras (Hazcams) to document the passage of time on the Red Planet. The Hazcams, typically used for navigation and avoiding obstacles, recorded 12 hours of snapshots in the hopes of capturing unique weather phenomena such as clouds or dust devils.

Following the Mars solar conjunction, a period when the Sun is between Earth and Mars, the images were transmitted to Earth. Scientists then stitched together a pair of 25-frame videos, capturing the subtle changes in Curiosity’s surroundings throughout the day.

The first video showcases the view from the front Hazcam, looking southeast along Gediz Vallis, a valley located on Mount Sharp. As the sun rises, Curiosity’s silhouette casts a shifting shadow, and the rover’s front wheels emerge from the darkness. The video also reveals a circular calibration target on the robotic arm’s shoulder, providing a point of reference for future measurements and analyses.

The second video features the perspective of the rear Hazcam, looking northwest down the slopes of Mount Sharp. Curiosity’s right rear wheel comes into view, along with the shadow of its power system. A cosmic ray event creates a small black artifact during the video, while heat from the rover’s power system causes bright flashes and sensor noise towards the end.

Both videos have been re-projected to correct for the wide-angle lenses of the Hazcams. The speckled appearance of the images is a result of 11 years of Martian dust settling on the lenses, adding a unique texture to the footage.

NASA’s Curiosity rover continues to provide valuable insights into the Martian landscape, weather patterns, and geological composition, shedding light on the mysteries of our neighboring planet. These videos offer a captivating glimpse into the daily life of the rover and the stunning world it explores.

FAQ

1. What are Hazcams?

Hazcams are Hazard-Avoidance Cameras used by NASA’s Curiosity rover for navigation and detecting obstacles on the Martian surface.

2. What is Mars solar conjunction?

Mars solar conjunction is a period when the Sun is between Earth and Mars, making communication between the two planets difficult. During this period, activities on Mars are scaled back to minimize risks associated with limited communication.

3. How were the videos created?

The videos were created by stitching together a series of snapshots taken by Curiosity’s Hazcams over a 12-hour period. These snapshots were then re-projected to correct for the wide-angle lenses of the cameras.

4. What causes the speckled appearance in the videos?

The speckled appearance is caused by Martian dust settling on the lenses of the Hazcams over the course of 11 years. This dust adds a unique texture to the images, especially noticeable in the rear-camera video.