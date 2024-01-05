Astounding Time-Lapse Video Reveals Secrets of the Observable Universe

A breathtaking time-lapse video created by scientist Seth Digel, using data collected by NASA’s Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope over the course of 14 years, offers a mesmerizing glimpse into the vastness of the observable universe. The video provides an unprecedented map of celestial objects and their movements on a cosmic plane.

As you watch the mesmerizing time-lapse, the sun gracefully traverses the universe, casting its luminous rays against a backdrop of high-energy sources emanating from the Milky Way galaxy and beyond. The interplay of high-energy particles accentuates the sun’s movement across the horizon, creating a truly captivating spectacle.

One of the intriguing aspects of the video is the presence of supermassive black holes in distant galaxies. These cosmic behemoths, detected by Fermi’s sensors, highlight the extent of their gravitational influence on the surrounding celestial bodies. Additionally, the video showcases the gamma-ray glow of our very own Milky Way galaxy, adding a touch of ethereal beauty to the cosmic dance.

It is worth noting that although the time-lapse showcases the grand sweep of cosmic events, it does not capture more transient phenomena, such as gamma-ray bursts, which are powerful explosions occurring in the universe.

The creation of this extraordinary video was not without its challenges. Processing the vast amount of data collected over a decade was a laborious task that took several years to complete. However, the significance of this achievement cannot be overstated. The Fermi Gamma Ray Telescope, managed by the Goddard Space Flight Center and the US Department of Energy, acts as a crucial bridge between astrophysics and particle physics, fundamentally enhancing our understanding of the mysteries that lie within our vast and ever-evolving universe.

FAQ

What is the Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope?

The Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope is a NASA mission that observes high-energy gamma rays from various astrophysical sources, providing valuable insights into the universe’s most energetic phenomena.

What are gamma rays?

Gamma rays are the most energetic form of light, with intensities exceeding 200 million volts. They are produced by cosmic events such as supernovae, black holes, and gamma-ray bursts.

How was the time-lapse video created?

Scientist Seth Digel compiled the data collected by the Fermi telescope over 14 years to create the captivating time-lapse video, offering a unique perspective on the observable universe.

What does the video reveal about the universe?

The video showcases the movement of celestial objects, the presence of supermassive black holes in distant galaxies, and the gamma-ray glow of our Milky Way galaxy. It provides a clearer understanding of the dynamic nature of the universe.

What are gamma-ray bursts?

Gamma-ray bursts are powerful explosions that release an enormous amount of energy in a short period. They are among the most energetic events in the universe and can last from a few milliseconds to several minutes.

Sources: nasa.gov