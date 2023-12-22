NASA Mission Produces Groundbreaking Mineral Maps

NASA’s EMIT mission has achieved a significant milestone by creating the first comprehensive maps of the world’s mineral dust-source regions. These maps provide precise locations of 10 key minerals based on how they reflect and absorb light. The abundance of these minerals in the atmosphere can either cool or warm the Earth’s surface and atmosphere, making their understanding crucial for climate researchers.

Launched in 2022, EMIT is an imaging spectrometer developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). It scans large areas of the Earth’s surface from the International Space Station (ISS), providing detailed information that would be impossible to collect from the ground.

EMIT has already captured over 55,000 images of the Earth’s surface within a 6,900-mile-wide belt around the planet’s mid-section. These images contain billions of measurements, allowing researchers to create detailed maps of surface composition.

In addition to mapping minerals, EMIT has demonstrated other capabilities during its 17 months in orbit. It has detected plumes of methane and carbon dioxide emitted by landfills and oil facilities, expanding our ability to monitor greenhouse gas emissions.

The mineral dust studied by EMIT has various impacts on climate and ecosystems. Darker, iron oxide-rich substances absorb the Sun’s energy and warm the air, while non-iron-based, brighter substances reflect light and heat, cooling the air. By incorporating EMIT’s mineral maps into climate models, researchers will be able to better understand the net warming or cooling effects of mineral dust on the planet.

These maps also provide valuable insights into the impact of dust on ecosystems. Dust settling in the ocean can contribute to phytoplankton blooms, affecting aquatic ecosystems and the carbon cycle. EMIT data can help scientists track the movement of key nutrients carried by dust, such as phosphorus, calcium, and potassium, providing a more detailed understanding of long-distance fertilization.

With its groundbreaking mineral maps, NASA’s EMIT mission has opened up new possibilities for studying the Earth’s climate and ecosystems. These advancements will help researchers make more accurate predictions about future climate impacts and contribute to a better understanding of our planet.