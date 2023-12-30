NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX Mission Explores Apophis: Shedding Light on a Mythological Asteroid

Summary:

NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX mission is set to embark on an exciting journey to study the asteroid Apophis. This celestial body, named after the Egyptian god of Chaos, will pass remarkably close to Earth’s surface on April 13, 2029. As part of a comprehensive 18-month operation, the spacecraft aims to extract crucial data about Apophis, shedding light on its composition, surface changes, and the evolution of celestial bodies in the early solar system.

Apophis: A Celestial Serpent in the Spotlight

Apophis, an asteroid named after the Egyptian god of Chaos, is predicted to pass within a close distance of 32,000 kilometers from Earth in 2029. Contrary to its mythological inspiration, Apophis poses no threat to our planet. Rather, it offers a unique opportunity for scientists to understand more about this 370-meter-diameter asteroid.

OSIRIS-APEX: Unveiling the Mysteries of Apophis

Originally known as OSIRIS-REx, the spacecraft has been renamed OSIRIS-APEX (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security – Apophis Explorer). After completing a successful mission to the Bennu asteroid, the spacecraft still had a substantial amount of fuel left, prompting NASA to redirect its course towards Apophis. With an allocated budget of $200 million, OSIRIS-APEX will explore the secrets of Apophis.

Probing Apophis’s Composition and Surface

Apophis falls under the category of an “S-type” asteroid, composed of silicate and nickel-iron materials. As OSIRIS-APEX approaches within 25 meters of Apophis, scientists aim to gather critical information about its surface. Of particular interest is understanding how the asteroid’s surface reacts to the influence of Earth’s gravity, which could lead to seismic events and alterations in its orbit and rotation.

Planetary Defense and Unlocking Scientific Insights

The proximity of Apophis to Earth not only provides a unique opportunity to study the asteroid but also reinforces NASA’s dedication to planetary defense. By studying Apophis, scientists can gain insights into the formation of celestial bodies. Tidal forces and the accumulation of debris on asteroids offer clues to the early stages of the solar system and the processes that lead to the formation of planets.

Collision Ruled Out: From Concerns to Certainty

Initial concerns about a possible collision between Apophis and Earth arose when the asteroid was discovered in 2004. However, subsequent modeling and observations have ruled out any impact possibilities. During a close approach in June 2021, NASA definitively confirmed that Apophis will not collide with Earth, removing it from the list of near-Earth objects.

Post-Passage Studies: OSIRIS-APEX’s 18-Month Investigation

Following the close encounter with Apophis, OSIRIS-APEX will continue to operate near the asteroid for an extended period of 18 months. This extended mission duration aims to observe and analyze the changes induced in Apophis due to its proximity to Earth. The comprehensive study conducted during this time promises to enhance our understanding of celestial bodies and their interactions.

FAQ:

Q1. What is the primary objective of NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX mission?

A) Explore Venus

B) Study asteroid Bennu

C) Investigate asteroid Apophis

Q2. What is Apophis’s classification based on its composition?

A) M-type

B) S-type

C) C-type

Q3. What crucial information does NASA aim to extract when OSIRIS-APEX approaches Apophis’s surface?

A) Magnetic field data

B) Information about its rotation speed

C) Details on surface changes due to Earth’s gravity

Q4. How long will OSIRIS-APEX operate near Apophis after its close encounter with Earth?

A) 6 months

B) 12 months

C) 18 months

Answers:

Q1. C) Investigate asteroid Apophis

Q2. B) S-type

Q3. C) Details on surface changes due to Earth’s gravity

Q4. C) 18 months