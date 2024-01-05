NASA Announces Media Accreditation for SpaceX Crew-8 Launch

NASA has opened media accreditation for the launch of the eighth rotational mission of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. This mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and aims to carry astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition.

The launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission is targeted for mid-February from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew for this mission includes NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, commander; Michael Barratt, pilot; and Jeanette Epps, mission specialist, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, also a mission specialist. This will be the first spaceflight for Dominick, Epps, and Grebenkin, and the third spaceflight for Barratt.

Following a short handover period, astronauts from NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission are scheduled to return to Earth aboard their SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft. Media accreditation deadlines for the Crew-8 launch have been set:

– U.S. media and U.S. citizens representing international media organizations must apply by 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 2.

– International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.

All accreditation requests must be submitted online through the official NASA website. Questions about accreditation or special logistical requests can be directed to the provided email address.

For additional information about coverage in Spanish or for interview requests in Spanish, contact the designated individuals at the Kennedy Space Center. Further details and updates on the mission can be found on NASA’s official website.

In conclusion, NASA has invited media organizations to apply for accreditation to cover the upcoming launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission. This mission is set to further the scientific exploration of the International Space Station and includes astronauts from NASA and Roscosmos.