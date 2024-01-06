NASA’s Astrobotic Mission to the Moon to Unlock Lunar Mysteries

NASA is set to embark on an exciting journey to the Moon in 2024, with plans to send five payloads aboard Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander. As part of the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, this inaugural launch aims to expand our understanding of the lunar environment and pave the way for future crewed missions.

The payloads carried by Peregrine Mission One will play a crucial role in unraveling some of the mysteries surrounding the Moon. By locating water molecules, measuring radiation and gases, and evaluating the lunar exosphere, these experiments will enhance our knowledge of solar radiation interaction with the lunar surface. The data collected will also support NASA’s Lunar Vulkan Imaging and Spectroscopy Explorer (Lunar-VISE) instrument suite, set to land on the Gruithuisen Domes in 2026.

Excitement fills the air as Nicola Fox, Associate Administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, expresses enthusiasm for this innovative approach. By collaborating with American companies through CLPS, NASA can leverage their expertise and resources to push scientific exploration to new heights. The Moon, being a treasure trove of scientific discovery, holds the key to unlocking the mysteries of our solar system for the benefit of all.

The Peregrine lander will touch down on Sinus Viscositatis on February 23. This lunar feature, situated outside the Gruithuisen Domes, is speculated to contain evidence of water on the Moon. Similar formations on Earth require substantial amounts of water to form, leading scientists to believe that this landing site may hold important clues.

Let’s take a closer look at the five NASA payloads aboard Astrobotic’s Peregrine One lander:

The LETS (Linear Energy Transfer Spectrometer) payload, derived from hardware flown on Orion Exploration Flight Test-1, will monitor radiation and demonstrate the capabilities of radiation monitors on the lunar surface.

NIRVSS (Near-Infrared Volatile Spectrometer System) will study the composition, surface temperature, and fine-scale structure of the lunar soil to detect minerals and volatiles.

The NSS (Neutron Spectrometer System) aims to indirectly detect potential water in the lunar soil and measure changes in its characteristics throughout a lunar day.

PITMS (Peregrine Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometer) will analyze the thin lunar atmosphere and investigate the release and movement of volatiles such as water and gases.

LRA (Laser Retroreflector Array), comprised of eight retroreflectors, will enable precise measurements of distances between spacecraft and the lander, serving as a permanent location marker on the Moon.

Astrobotic, one of the vendors participating in the CLPS initiative, will carry out this mission. The initiative, established in 2018, aims to create a commercial marketplace for scientific investigations on the Moon’s surface and in lunar orbit. By gaining insights into the lunar environment and fostering the lunar economy, NASA takes another step towards its Artemis program and future crewed missions.

FAQ

1. What is the CLPS initiative?

The CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative is an effort by NASA to establish a commercial marketplace for scientific investigations on the Moon’s surface and in lunar orbit.

2. What is the purpose of the Astrobotic mission?

The Astrobotic mission aims to locate water molecules, measure radiation and gases, and evaluate the lunar exosphere to enhance our understanding of the lunar environment.

3. What are the payloads on the Peregrine lander?

The payloads include LETS (Linear Energy Transfer Spectrometer), NIRVSS (Near-Infrared Volatile Spectrometer System), NSS (Neutron Spectrometer System), PITMS (Peregrine Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometer), and LRA (Laser Retroreflector Array).

