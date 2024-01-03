NASA Assures Earth Safe from ‘Lost’ Asteroid Threat in 2024

NASA has addressed concerns over a potential asteroid collision with Earth in 2024, stating that there is no known threat within the next century. The asteroid in question, known as 2007 FT3, was first observed in 2007 before disappearing from view after only a day.

Contrary to its name, the ‘lost’ asteroid has been tracked and its orbit calculated by astronomers. As a result, it was placed on NASA’s Sentry Risk Table, which identifies objects that could potentially collide with Earth. Out of the 89 objects listed in the table, 2007 FT3 is predicted to have a potential impact on October 5, 2024.

However, NASA has reassured the public that there is no cause for concern. The space agency, along with its partners, actively monitors the skies to locate, track, and categorize asteroids and near-Earth objects (NEOs). They have stated that there are no known asteroid impact threats to Earth in the foreseeable future.

It is important to note that larger asteroids are easier to detect and their orbits are usually well-known and understood for years or even decades. Most asteroids reside in the asteroid belt, located between Mars and Jupiter, but some, known as near-Earth asteroids (NEAs), have orbits that bring them closer to our planet.

Scientists study asteroids to gain insights into the early solar system. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx and Japan’s Hayabusa2 missions have been launched to study and collect samples from these space rocks, providing valuable information about our cosmic neighborhood.

In conclusion, while the existence of the ‘lost’ asteroid 2007 FT3 and its potential impact in 2024 may have sparked concern, NASA has emphasized that there is no threat to Earth from this asteroid or any others within the next century.