NASA’s Earth Science Missions Face Budget Uncertainty

NASA is continuing its efforts on a series of Earth science missions known as the Earth System Observatory, despite concerns about funding for the next year. The Earth System Observatory aims to implement the five recommended observables from the Earth science decadal survey in 2018. Currently, four missions are in the early stages of development: Atmosphere Observing System (AOS)-Storm, AOS-Sky, Surface Biology and Geology, and Mass Change (renamed GRACE-Continuity or GRACE-C). Additionally, there is an extended study phase for Surface Deformation and Change to incorporate lessons from the upcoming NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission.

Karen St. Germain, director of the Earth science division at NASA Headquarters, highlighted the vast range of questions these missions aim to answer in the field of Earth science. These missions are part of NASA’s larger ecosystem of competed missions, alongside a series of smaller missions.

However, these ambitious missions come with a substantial cost. The first four missions are estimated to cost $3.5 billion, with international partners contributing an additional $1.2 billion in instruments and spacecraft. NASA views this collaboration as an opportunity to maximize scientific output with the allocated funds.

While the Earth System Observatory missions are tentatively scheduled to launch from the late 2020s to the early 2030s, there is uncertainty regarding budgets. NASA requested $287 million for the Earth System Observatory missions in fiscal year 2024, with a projected increase to over half a billion dollars per year by 2026. The funding increase, though, faces challenges due to broader budget pressures. A Senate appropriation bill offers less than $2.22 billion for Earth science, while the House bill only provides $2 billion.

Acknowledging the fiscal uncertainty, St. Germain emphasized that ongoing conversations are guided by the decadal survey. However, she also noted that NASA is reaching the limits of advice provided by the survey in dealing with budget challenges.

Despite the uncertainty, Nicola Fox, NASA associate administrator for science, expressed optimism for 2024 and called on scientists to advocate for NASA Earth science budgets as a community united. The aim is to receive an appropriation that can be implemented effectively and advance scientific understanding of Earth.