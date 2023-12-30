NASA Lost an Entire Asteroid: What You Need to Know

Imagine losing your car or even your jacket, but have you ever thought about losing an entire asteroid? Well, that’s exactly what happened to NASA in 2007. The catchily-named Asteroid 2007 FT3 went missing shortly after its discovery, and now there’s a possibility that it could collide with Earth.

While the asteroid isn’t large enough to wipe out humanity, it does pose a significant threat. In the event of an impact, it could release energy equivalent to around 2.6 billion tons of TNT. To put that into perspective, it’s about 48 times more powerful than the largest nuclear warhead ever detonated, the Tsar Bomba.

The predicted date for the potential impact is October 5, 2024, but there’s no need to cancel your Halloween plans just yet. The odds of a collision are extremely low, estimated to be one in 11 million. Although this seems like a small chance, it’s important to remember that a lot of people play the lottery and someone eventually wins.

The asteroid is monitored by NASA’s department dedicated to tracking Near Earth Asteroids (NEAs). They estimate that there are approximately 32,000 NEAs and around 120 near Earth comets. While Asteroid 2007 FT3 poses a significant risk, it’s not the largest asteroid that could potentially hit Earth.

Another asteroid, named 29075 (1950 DA), is considered to be the second-most likely to strike Earth. This asteroid is large enough to potentially wipe out all life on the planet. However, some scientists believe that Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, acts as a shield for Earth, intercepting asteroids that could have directly hit our planet.

FAQs

1. How likely is an impact from Asteroid 2007 FT3?

The odds of an impact from Asteroid 2007 FT3 are extremely low, estimated at one in 11 million.

2. What would be the consequences if the asteroid did collide with Earth?

While it wouldn’t cause an extinction-level event, the impact would result in significant damage, equivalent to the energy of 2.6 billion tons of TNT.

3. How many Near Earth Asteroids are being monitored by NASA?

NASA tracks approximately 32,000 Near Earth Asteroids (NEAs), along with about 120 near Earth comets.

4. Can Jupiter protect Earth from asteroid impacts?

There is a theory that Jupiter acts as a shield for Earth by attracting and intercepting asteroids before they reach our planet.

Sources: NASA, Space.com