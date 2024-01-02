Juno Spacecraft Captures Stunning Images of Jupiter’s Moon Io

Summary: NASA’s Juno spacecraft recently made its 57th flyby of Jupiter and came closer to the planet’s moon Io than any mission has in the past two decades. During the close approach, Juno captured detailed images of Io, the most volcanic body in the solar system. The purpose of the close passage was not only to capture stunning images but also to collect important data about Io and its volcanism. The data collected will help scientists understand the frequency of volcanic eruptions on Io, the brightness and heat of the volcanoes, and the changes in the lava flow. Io’s volcanism plays a significant role in the Jovian system, impacting the flow of charged particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere.

FAQ:

Q: How close did Juno come to Io during its flyby?

A: Juno passed within approximately 930 miles (1,500 kilometers) of Io, the closest any spacecraft has come to the moon in the last two decades.

Q: What data is Juno collecting about Io’s volcanism?

A: Juno is studying how often Io’s volcanoes erupt, the brightness and heat of the volcanoes, the changes in the shape of the lava flow, and the connection between Io’s activity and the flow of charged particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere.

Q: Why is Io considered the most volcanic body in the solar system?

A: Io’s volcanic activity is a result of the immense gravity of Jupiter and the gravitational influence of other large Jovian moons. The tidal forces generated by these gravitational interactions cause the surface of Io to flex, resulting in frequent volcanic eruptions.

Q: What will happen to Juno after its extended mission concludes?

A: After completing its extended mission in September 2025, Juno will be intentionally crashed into the atmosphere of Jupiter, concluding its 9-year study of the gas giant and its moons.

Sources:

– NASA – [Link to Juno mission website]