Explore the Cosmos: Send Your Name to the Moon with VIPER Rover

Have you ever wanted to leave a lasting impact on the universe? Well, now you have the opportunity to make your mark with NASA’s exciting new campaign, “Send Your Name with VIPER.” This unique initiative allows space enthusiasts like you to have their names etched onto a microchip that will be carried by the upcoming VIPER rover to the moon.

NASA, in its recent announcement, shared the details of this groundbreaking mission. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER for short, is set to embark on a quest to unravel the mysteries of the moon’s water and explore the lunar South Pole. This scientific endeavor will provide invaluable insights into the lunar environment as NASA prepares to send the first woman and person of color under its Artemis program.

To join this cosmic adventure, all you need to do is visit the official NASA website and submit your name before the campaign closes on March 15th at 11:59 PM EST. By participating, you are not only securing a memorable personal experience but also becoming a part of something much greater than yourself.

Your name, along with millions of others, will serve as a testament to human curiosity and the indomitable spirit of exploration. It symbolizes our collective dreams and aspirations as we reach for the stars. As Nicola Fox, Associate Administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, eloquently puts it, “With VIPER, we are going to study and explore parts of the Moon’s surface no one has ever been to before – and with this campaign, we are inviting the world to be part of that risky yet rewarding journey.”

Imagine the significance of having your name accompany VIPER as it navigates the rugged terrain of the lunar South Pole and gathers vital data about the Moon’s history. Your name will forever be associated with this historic mission, contributing to humanity’s understanding of our celestial neighbor and the environment where future Artemis astronauts will set foot.

